Rhythm Room 03/05/22

1 cumbia arabe los átomos de paramonga 03:33 cumbia arabe (obscure psych cumbia gems)

2 01 - Glory Glory Claudelle Clarke 03:09 God Is A Mountain

3 Morning in America Durand Jones & The Indications 03:52 American Love Call

4 How Can I Put out the Flame Candi Staton 03:13 Evidence: The Complete Fame Record Masters (disc 1)

5 Rocket Man The Flames 03:17 Sounds of 60's & 70's Reggae Hits

6 The Matador Major Lance 02:26 Okeh Soul

7 I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down Ann Peebles 02:55 Hi Times: The R&B Years Sampler

8 Back Street Lover Ernie K. Doe 02:29 Ernie K. Doe '72

9 Everybody's Got A Little Devil In There Soul Tommie Young 03:41 Shreevport Soulstress

10 Adios Senorita Edwin Starr 02:37 War & Peace

11 Life Support DeRobert 03:15 City Bump 02

12 Cheating in the Daylight Swamp Dogg 05:28 I Need a Job... So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune

13 Keep On Keepin' On Shirley davis and The Silverbacks 04:13

14 Trouble Again King Kong 03:25

15 The World (Is Going Up In Flames) Charles Bradley 03:23 No Time For Dreaming

16 Ain't No Such Thing As Superman Gil Scott-Heron 04:11 The First Minute Of New Day (Midnight Band)

17 Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out Leela James 03:53 Let's Do It Again

18 Police & Thieves Zara McFarlane 06:57 If You Knew Her

19 Liquidator Jazz Jamaica Allstars 08:34 Jazz Jamaica Allstars

20 Artybonito Azuei 03:52 Artybonito

21 I Want (feat. Sir Jean) Fanga, Sir Jean 06:05 Kaléidoscope

22 Love Will Tear Us Apart Hot 8 Brass Band 03:37 Love Will Tear Us Apart

23 Haboglabotribin' Bernard Wright 04:21 'Nard

24 09 Girl Callin' Chocolate Milk 05:31 We're all in this together

25 Funky Stuff Chuck Brown 04:42

26 Something Going on Dojo Cuts 04:57 Dojo Cuts Featuring Roxie Ray

27 I Judge the Funk Black Ice 03:52 I Judge the Funk Lp

28 Boomerang (feat. Justin Johnson) Bootsy Collins 03:05 World Wide Funk

29 If You Don't Know Me By Now Zap Pow 03:11 Just My Imagination Vol 3