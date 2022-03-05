Rhythm Room 03/05/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: March 5th, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     cumbia arabe     los átomos de paramonga     03:33     cumbia arabe (obscure psych cumbia gems)
2     01 - Glory Glory     Claudelle Clarke     03:09     God Is A Mountain
3     Morning in America     Durand Jones & The Indications     03:52     American Love Call
4     How Can I Put out the Flame     Candi Staton     03:13     Evidence: The Complete Fame Record Masters (disc 1)
5     Rocket Man     The Flames     03:17     Sounds of 60's & 70's Reggae Hits
6     The Matador     Major Lance     02:26     Okeh Soul
7     I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down     Ann Peebles     02:55     Hi Times: The R&B Years Sampler
8     Back Street Lover     Ernie K. Doe     02:29     Ernie K. Doe '72
9     Everybody's Got A Little Devil In There Soul     Tommie Young     03:41     Shreevport Soulstress
10     Adios Senorita     Edwin Starr     02:37     War & Peace
11     Life Support     DeRobert     03:15     City Bump 02
12     Cheating in the Daylight     Swamp Dogg     05:28     I Need a Job... So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune
13     Keep On Keepin' On     Shirley davis and The Silverbacks     04:13     
14     Trouble Again     King Kong     03:25     
15     The World (Is Going Up In Flames)     Charles Bradley     03:23     No Time For Dreaming
16     Ain't No Such Thing As Superman     Gil Scott-Heron     04:11     The First Minute Of New Day (Midnight Band)
17     Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out     Leela James     03:53     Let's Do It Again
18     Police & Thieves     Zara McFarlane     06:57     If You Knew Her
19     Liquidator     Jazz Jamaica Allstars     08:34     Jazz Jamaica Allstars
20     Artybonito     Azuei     03:52     Artybonito
21     I Want (feat. Sir Jean)     Fanga, Sir Jean     06:05     Kaléidoscope
22     Love Will Tear Us Apart     Hot 8 Brass Band     03:37     Love Will Tear Us Apart
23     Haboglabotribin'     Bernard Wright     04:21     'Nard
24     09 Girl Callin'     Chocolate Milk     05:31     We're all in this together
25     Funky Stuff     Chuck Brown     04:42     
26     Something Going on     Dojo Cuts     04:57     Dojo Cuts Featuring Roxie Ray
27     I Judge the Funk     Black Ice     03:52     I Judge the Funk Lp
28     Boomerang (feat. Justin Johnson)     Bootsy Collins     03:05     World Wide Funk
29     If You Don't Know Me By Now     Zap Pow     03:11     Just My Imagination Vol 3

