Rhythm Room Mardi Gras 02/19/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: February 26th, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Mardis Gras Mambo Reverend Organdrum 02:44 Hi-Fi Stereo
2 Carnival Baby Square one 04:03 Soca
3 Mardi Gras Rock Bobby Freeman 02:05 Do You Wanna Dance ?
4 No It Ain't My Fault Dejan's Olympia Brass Band 03:59 City of Dreams: A Coll of New Orleans Music
5 I Don't Wanna Go The Spirit Of Fi Yi Yi & The Mandingo Warriors 05:01 When That Morning Comes
6 Look-Ka Py Py The Bacao Rhythm and Steel Ban 02:46 Mocambo Funk Fourty Fives
7 Mardi Gras Blues Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers 06:24 The Rough Guide to the Music of Louisiana
8 Jumpy Jumpy Poody 04:08 Revival
9 indians they comin thru Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr 05:04 The New Sounds Of Mardi Gras II
10 Say Na Hey The Soul Rebels 04:04 Unlock Your Mind
11 Hold 'em Joe June Victory & The Bayou Renegades 04:44 June Victory And The Bayou Renegades
12 Ah Comin' (Carnival Calling) T-Rock Again 03:48 VA-Soca Pack 2018 Vol. 1
13 Canto da Ema / All On a Mardi Gras Day (Featuring Cha Wa) Nation Beat 04:48 Carnival Caravan
14 Boogaloo_Mardi_Gras_Pt2 bobby willams 02:29 45
15 steamin' blues hot 8 brass band 03:44 advance single
16 Golden Crown Treme Brass Band and Mardi Gras Indians 04:14 Treme Traditions
17 01 79RS Bout To Blow 79'rs gang 03:05 advance single
18 I Ate Up the Apple Tree New Birth Brass Band 02:47 D-Boy
19 GCS Drumline Larry Graham & Graham Central Station 01:29 Raise Up
20 Ghetto Funk Music Featuring Monk Boudreaux James Andrews 05:55 The Big Time Stuff
21 Shallow Water (Oh Mama) Spy Boy Shotgun Slim 05:05 Tuba Fattz Lil' Cuzzin
22 Calypso Music Samaroo Jets 02:59 Steel Bands of Trinidad & Tobago
23 Uptown Flagboy Giz feat. Mannie Fresh 03:32
24 I Am African Calypso Rose 03:35 Far from Home
25 Let's Go Get 'Em To Be Continued 05:53 Magic City
26 Carnival Time Featuring Al"Carnival Time" Johnson Galactic 03:16 Carivale Electricos
27 Soul, Soul, Soul [Somebody Got] The Wild Magnolias 05:39 They Call Us Wild
28 mardi gras morning Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr 03:49 The New Sounds Of Mardi Gras II
29 Don't Take My Flag Down Big Chief Monk Boudreaux 05:06 Won't Bow Down

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2022 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.