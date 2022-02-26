Rhythm Room Mardi Gras 02/19/22

1 Mardis Gras Mambo Reverend Organdrum 02:44 Hi-Fi Stereo

2 Carnival Baby Square one 04:03 Soca

3 Mardi Gras Rock Bobby Freeman 02:05 Do You Wanna Dance ?

4 No It Ain't My Fault Dejan's Olympia Brass Band 03:59 City of Dreams: A Coll of New Orleans Music

5 I Don't Wanna Go The Spirit Of Fi Yi Yi & The Mandingo Warriors 05:01 When That Morning Comes

6 Look-Ka Py Py The Bacao Rhythm and Steel Ban 02:46 Mocambo Funk Fourty Fives

7 Mardi Gras Blues Beau Jocque & The Zydeco Hi-Rollers 06:24 The Rough Guide to the Music of Louisiana

8 Jumpy Jumpy Poody 04:08 Revival

9 indians they comin thru Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr 05:04 The New Sounds Of Mardi Gras II

10 Say Na Hey The Soul Rebels 04:04 Unlock Your Mind

11 Hold 'em Joe June Victory & The Bayou Renegades 04:44 June Victory And The Bayou Renegades

12 Ah Comin' (Carnival Calling) T-Rock Again 03:48 VA-Soca Pack 2018 Vol. 1

13 Canto da Ema / All On a Mardi Gras Day (Featuring Cha Wa) Nation Beat 04:48 Carnival Caravan

14 Boogaloo_Mardi_Gras_Pt2 bobby willams 02:29 45

15 steamin' blues hot 8 brass band 03:44 advance single

16 Golden Crown Treme Brass Band and Mardi Gras Indians 04:14 Treme Traditions

17 01 79RS Bout To Blow 79'rs gang 03:05 advance single

18 I Ate Up the Apple Tree New Birth Brass Band 02:47 D-Boy

19 GCS Drumline Larry Graham & Graham Central Station 01:29 Raise Up

20 Ghetto Funk Music Featuring Monk Boudreaux James Andrews 05:55 The Big Time Stuff

21 Shallow Water (Oh Mama) Spy Boy Shotgun Slim 05:05 Tuba Fattz Lil' Cuzzin

22 Calypso Music Samaroo Jets 02:59 Steel Bands of Trinidad & Tobago

23 Uptown Flagboy Giz feat. Mannie Fresh 03:32

24 I Am African Calypso Rose 03:35 Far from Home

25 Let's Go Get 'Em To Be Continued 05:53 Magic City

26 Carnival Time Featuring Al"Carnival Time" Johnson Galactic 03:16 Carivale Electricos

27 Soul, Soul, Soul [Somebody Got] The Wild Magnolias 05:39 They Call Us Wild

28 mardi gras morning Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr 03:49 The New Sounds Of Mardi Gras II

29 Don't Take My Flag Down Big Chief Monk Boudreaux 05:06 Won't Bow Down