Festival Internationale de Louisiane 2022 lineup announced

The Festival International de Louisiane lineup is out! This year's festival takes place April 27-May 1 in Lafayette.

Festival International is a cultural celebration is known around the globe for its bold and diverse music, food, art, and unforgettable experiences. It is the largest international music and arts festival in the United States. The 5-day festival transforms Lafayette, Louisiana into a colorful entertainment mecca with multiple stages throughout downtown. 2022 marks 36 years of this fun, vibrant festival.

This year's lineup includes The Wailers (Jamaica), Cimafunk (Cuba), DakhaBrakha (Ukraine), Locos Por Juana (Colombia/Venezuela/Argentina/USA), Delgres (France/Guadeloupe), Ayrad (Morocco/Canada), Bombino (Niger), Robert Finley (Louisiana), Sonny Landreth (Louisiana), Zachary Richard (Louisiana), Michael Doucet et Lacher Prise (Louisiana), Lost Bayou Ramblers (Louisiana), 79rs Gang (Louisiana), Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. & the Ils Sont Partis Band (Louisiana), Natu Camara (Guinea), Vieux Farka Toure (Mali), Les Filles de Illighadad (Niger), Lakou Mizik (Haiti), and MANY more.

Check out the full lineup and information at festivalinternational.org.