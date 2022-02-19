Rhythm Room 02/19/22

1 la ranita los destellos 02:45 sicodélicos

2 To Be Invisible Gladys Knight & the Pips 03:49 Claudine [Original Soundtrack]

3 Higher And Higher Queen Esther Marrow 03:47 feat. The Harlem Gospel Singers

4 Somewhere Crying Irma Thomas 02:44 Down At The Muscle Shoals

5 Hungry For Affection Johnny Acey 03:34 My Home: The Complete Recordings!

6 Stop Howard Tate 02:46 Get It While You Can: The Legendary Sessions

7 I Can't Be Your Part Time Baby Gwen Davis 02:17 The Sound Stage 7 Soul Story CD1

8 you-can-t-run-away-from-love george-jackson 03:22 In Memphis

9 She's Taken My Part (Cotillion 44144) Irma Thomas 02:56 Times Have Changed (Complete Singles 1960-81)

10 This Life Kendra Morris 03:55 Nine Lives

11 Revolutionary Bunny Wailer 04:00 Reincarnated Souls

12 Better Off Dead Boulevards 04:11 Electric Cowboy: Born in Carolina Mud

13 Let's Clean Up The Ghetto The Philadelphia International All Stars 08:42 Whats The Word  Socially Conscious Soul Music - Backbeats

14 Johnny's no good Joe Bataan y Los Fulanos 04:18 King Of Latin Soul

15 Piece Of Me Lady Wray 03:45 Piece of Me

16 Give It Up Orgone 02:55 Cali Fever

17 The World Is A Ghetto - Album Los Lobos 08:33 Native sons

18 Occupy Abiodun Oyewole 04:32 Gratitude

19 Cacibajagua Azuei 05:29 Artybonito

20 Benefit for All (feat. Dele Sosimi) Ogún Afrobeat 05:41 Unite

21 Young Fellaz Groove Young Fellaz Brass Band 05:45 Block Party [advance copy]

22 School boy crush average white band 04:59 Cut the cake

23 Woo Together Bernie Worrell 04:29 All The Woo In The World

24 So Fine Bobby Sparks II / J. Rob / Isaiah Sharkey / Eric Gales 06:29 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project

25 Stretchin' Out (In A Rubber Band) Bootsy's Rubber Band 06:54 Stretchin' Out In Bootsy's Rubber Band

26 A Woman Left Lonely Irma Thomas 04:24 A Woman's Viewpoint