In Memoriam: Loretta Harrison

Loretta Harrison, founder and owner of Loretta's Authentic Pralines, died of cancer on Wednesday, February 16 at the age of 66.

"She was a proud entrepreneur who advocated for local business owners, cultural and culinary arts, and civil liberties for all," her family said today in a statement released on the business' website. "Her daily joy was welcoming anyone who walked into her shop with a smile, a warm meal, and a heartfelt prayer. She was a woman with incredible grace and moral fortitude, and was a guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love. We could always turn to her for wisdom and solace, and her absence is wholly felt in our hearts." Her family, which includes her three sons, plans to continue the business.

Loretta grew up in St. Bernard Parish as one of 12 children. She learned how to make pralines from her mother, using a recipe that came from her great-grandmother. She attended Southern University at New Orleans and worked at the LSU Medical Library before launching her praline business. Loretta's Authentic Pralines received a huge boost in 1978 when she was accepted as a food vendor at Jazz Fest.

In this interview from 2019, she talks about being a food vendor at Jazz Fest for over 40 years and how deeply the festival has impacted her life. This feature was part of WWOZ's Jazz Fest at 50 Flashback series.