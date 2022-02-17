In Memoriam: Loretta Harrison

In 1983, Loretta opened her first shop at Jax Brewery and became the first Black woman to own a "brick and mortar" praline shop in the city. Later, she opened additional locations at the French Market and in the Marigny. After Katrina, she expanded the menu to include hot food like gumbo, plates, and both savory and sweet beignets.
Loretta and her pralines were also good to WWOZ: she often donated to our membership drive, helping to keep our DJs, staff, volunteers, and performers fueled up.
Loretta was always supportive and encouraging of other small business owners. Her support and kind words made a positive impact on a countless number of entrepreneurs.
WWOZ sends our best wishes to her family and friends at this difficult time.
Arrangements have not yet been announced.