Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music series returns 3/4

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is proud to present the return of Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music, a concert series featuring outstanding women vocalists at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center located at 1225 N. Rampart Street.
Tickets are $5, all proceeds directly support efforts of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, including the Music Relief Fund.
All concerts in the series will be live streamed at jazzandheritage.
Please note that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours is currently required for entry. Masks are required for guests at all times.
SCHEDULE:
Friday, March 4, 8pm: Kristin Diable
Saturday, March 5, 8pm: Leyla McCalla
Friday, March 11, 8pm: Robin Barnes & the Fiya Birds
Saturday, March 12, 8pm: Quiana Lynell