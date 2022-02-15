Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music series returns 3/4

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is proud to present the return of Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music, a concert series featuring outstanding women vocalists at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center located at 1225 N. Rampart Street.

Tickets are $5, all proceeds directly support efforts of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, including the Music Relief Fund.

All concerts in the series will be live streamed at jazzandheritage. org/live .

Please note that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours is currently required for entry. Masks are required for guests at all times.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 4, 8pm: Kristin Diable

Saturday, March 5, 8pm: Leyla McCalla

Friday, March 11, 8pm: Robin Barnes & the Fiya Birds

Saturday, March 12, 8pm: Quiana Lynell