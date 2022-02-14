Video: the evolution of outdoor music in New Orleans during covid

For New Orleans, the pandemic meant an abrupt loss of community events. Music, parades, festivals, and more came to a sudden halt in mid-March 2020.

After Mardi Gras 2020, New Orleans became one of the first epicenters of covid-19 in the United States. As restrictions went into effect and the city went silent, local musicians quickly found alternative ways to reach their audience. And as time went on, slowly, but surely, music and dancing returned to the streets and the ever-present spirit of the city and its residents could be found in public again.

Follow the timeline in this video from February 2020 to the end of 2021 to remember what we've been through-- and here's hoping we all have nothing but brighter days ahead!