Rhythm Room 02/12/22

1 Stardust Jamaica's Own Vagabonds 02:26 Ska-Time

R.I.P. SYL JOHNSON

2 Dipped In The Water (featuring Syleena Thompson) Syl Johnson 04:28 Back In The Game

3 One Way Ticket to Nowhere Syl Johnson 02:30 The Complete Twinight Singles

4 Come On Home Syl Johnson 03:27 Hi Deep Soul Brothers:Forgive This Foolish Man

5 bustin' up or bustin out Syl Johnson 04:24 Total Explosion '76

6 Stuck In Chicago Syl Johnson 02:52 The Complete Syl Johnson on Hi Records (Disc 1)

7 You Don't Know Me Syl Johnson 04:03 Back For A Taste Of Your Love

8 Walk A Mile In My Shoes Syl Johnson 02:43 Is It Because I'm Black

9 Black Balloons Syl Johnson 02:42 Is It Because I'm Black?

10 Concrete Reservation Syl Johnson 03:13 Numero's Eccentric Soul Review: Park West, Chicago April 4, 2009



11 Bad Luck Is All I Have Eddie Harris 08:41 Bad Luck Is All I Have

12 Where Were You Lady Wray 04:17 Piece of Me

13 Let the Water Run Dry (feat. Ken Boothe) Inna de Yard 03:02 The Soul of Jamaica

14 Culture Or Vulture ShirleyDavisAndTherSilverbacks 03:52

15 Lonely Town, Lonely Street BILL WITHERS 03:59 Live At Carnegie Hall

16 04_Easier_(SD Master)01 Pieces Of A Man 04:34 Pieces Of A Man

17 Harlem Abiodun Oyewole 06:22 Gratitude

18 Where is All the Money Going Cody ChesnuTT 02:47 Landing on a Hundred

19 Everybody Turn Rasta Cymande 03:24 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith

20 Into The Deep (feat. Macy Gray) Galactic 03:43 Into The Deep (Deluxe Edition)

21 Caravan Kinetika Bloco 08:20 Legacy

22 Pastorita Ogún Afrobeat 05:32 Unite

R.I.P. BETTY DAVIS

23 Walkin' Up the Road Betty Davis 01:56 This Is It!

24 Special People Betty Davis 03:20 Blues Women Anthology Vol.5 - DISC 2

25 Gettin' Kicked Off, Havin' Fun Betty Davis 03:14 This Is It!

26 Shut Off the Light Betty Davis 02:40 This Is It!

27 In The Meantime Betty Davis 02:44 Betty Davis

28 Politician Betty Davis 05:46 The Columbia Years 1968-1969

29 Your Mama Wants Ya Back Betty Davis 02:17 This Is It!



30 Is It Because I'm Black? Syl Johnson 07:24 Shaolin Soul: Episode 1