Gentilly Jr. celebrates 40 years tonight

Gentilly Jr. is celebrating 40 years on the air at WWOZ tonight during his regular time slot, 7-10pm CT!

When asked how he feels about celebrating 40 years, he shared, "I had no idea I would be doing this for so long. I just did the first one because I thought it would be fun and a couple of weeks later I called Walter Brock and asked him if I could do another one. He said, 'Why don't you do it on a regular basis?' I was shocked, it had never crossed my mind that I could do a weekly show. It's still a very surreal feeling for me. The time has flown by and doesn't nearly feel like 40 years. Above all I feel privileged to be able go to the station every week and play records for the listeners. I'm going to dig through my archives and maybe see if I can find some things from the past to play on the anniversary show."

Big thanks for bringing so much great music to the airwaves, Gentilly! Listen in tonight at 90.7 FM or on the web stream.