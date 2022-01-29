Rhythm Room 01/29/22

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 29th, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 choo choo ska llans thelwell and the celestials 03:20 llans plays it all
2 Grandma's Hands Merry Clayton 03:34 Merry Clayton
3 God's Radar The Dixie Hummingbirds 04:05 Diamond Jubilation: 75th Anniversary
4 Stop Running Around Doreen Shaffer 02:46 Read Me Right
5 02 - good golly Johnny Sayles 02:57 Man On the Inside
6 Taking Inventory Danny White 02:15 A Deep Dip Into Memphis Soul Vol. 2
7 Games Ann Peebles 03:02 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 2
8 A6 Hooked, hogtied & collared Paul Kelly 02:40 Hooked, Hogtied & Collared (1974)
9 Never Want to Be Kissed North Mississippi Allstars William Bell 03:43 Set Sail
10 Into the Mystic Lavelle White 04:35 Into The Mystic
11 Big John Is My Name The Undisputed Truth 04:42 Down To Earth
12 Stealing Love Charlene Davis 04:42 Reggae For The Arena
13 How Long Do I Have To Wait Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings 04:05 Daptone Gold
14 The Joneses Oscar Brown Jr. 04:09 Brother Where Are You
15 Carnival Nwantiti A Ephram Aviles 03:14
16 Do It (This Time with Feeling) Cymande 04:49 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith
17 Culture Bandits Fertile Ground 05:11 Seasons Change
18 Commotion Ondatropica 02:56 Baile Bucanero
19 California Love feat. Cory Henry Sly5thAve 06:23 The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre
20 Sorrow Tears & Blood Chico Mann 04:18 Double Life
21 Round One Youngblood Brass Band 05:26 center : level : roar
22 I Get A Groove Thomas East & The Fabulous Playboys 02:37 Soulin' Volume 2
23 Mr. Machine The Chefs 02:55 More Funky 45s
24 Sizzler The Diplomats Of Solid Sound 02:23 Destination... Get Down
25 Tell The People Sun 03:11 Live On, Dream On
26 Step People Sound Experience 03:27 Don't Fight The Feeling
27 Charge It Up, Baby Soul Chargers 02:25 Feeling Nice Vol 2 - A Collection Of Super Rare & Super Heavy Funk 45s From The Late 60s & Early 70s
28 Just Want To Know Mutiny 03:43 How's Your Loose Booty?
29 I Do What I Do Randa And The Soul Kingdom 03:17 Randa And The Soul Kingdom
30 Callin' Soulive 04:08 No Place Like Soul

