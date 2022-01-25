Music Rising Raises $2 Million for Music Relief Funds and will aid Louisiana Musicians and Music Industry Workers

Music Rising, the charitable organization co-founded by U2’s The Edge and producer Bob Ezrin in 2005 after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, has announced an open call for applications to the Music Rising Relief Fund - a statewide relief fund to support Louisiana musicians and music industry workers who have lost income amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort brings Music Rising back to its original mission to support the musical culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South region. Louisiana’s music community is still struggling to recoup financial losses from 2020 and 2021. In December 2021, Music Rising and Van Eaton Galleries held the "Guitar Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction to Benefit Music Rising" which raised $2 million dollars for musicians and gig workers in New Orleans and the surrounding regions. Read about the details of the auction here.

Music Rising has collaborated with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, the administrative partner of Music Rising for this initiative, to distribute funds throughout Louisiana. In March 2020, the Foundation launched the Jazz & Heritage Music Relief Fund and to date has distributed over $2 million dollars in COVID relief aid to musicians, music industry workers, and culture bearers. All eligible applicants are invited to apply. The grant is open to musicians and music industry workers who currently live and work in Louisiana, depend on events as a substantial part of their income, have lost a significant amount of income due to the ongoing pandemic, have not found supplemental employment, and continue to experience economic hardships.

Music Rising co-founder, Bob Ezrin, said, "Louisiana musicians are the custodians of a unique music heritage, passing it down through the generations and influencing so many genres of music we enjoy. We are delighted that the proceeds raised from the Guitar Icons auction held in Los Angeles on December 11, 2021 will aid those who have suffered financially through this pandemic."

U2’s The Edge, co-founder of Music Rising, said, "The music of New Orleans has influenced various styles of music borrowed from early traditions. It is the birthplace of jazz and represents a musical culture which bears great significance to most every genre today. If this multigenerational chain is broken, we lose more than just a few concerts. We lose an entire culture that stretches back centuries."

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Executive Director, Don Marshall, added, "For generations, our music community has contributed to the soul of Louisiana; they enrich our lives immeasurably. We are grateful for our partnership with Music Rising. Their support is a lifeline to musicians and music industry professionals.”

Applications are open now at https://musicrising.com/ assistance/. Applicants without access to a computer or internet should call the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s Relief Fund Hotline at 504-558-6108 for application assistance.

Qualifying applicants are:

Current Louisiana residents

18 years or older

Facing financial hardships due to the cancellation of events

Musicians and/or music industry gig professionals

Applicants will be notified once grant determinations have been made on or before March 31, 2022.

Applicants must submit the online application by Monday, February 28, 2022 to be considered. Proceeds will be administered by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation. Approved applicants will be contacted directly by the Foundation.