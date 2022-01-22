Rhythm Room 01/22/22

1 Staxx Of Gold African Music Machine 08:18 African Music Machine

2 Weep For Me Brown Sugar feat. Clydie King 03:11 Tears Full Of Soul CD1

3 Purify Izo FitzRoy 03:48 How The Mighty Fall

4 gee whiz Harptones 02:31 Love is

5 Big Ship Sailing Freddie McGregor 03:14 Roots Man Skanking

6 Evidence George Jackson 02:46 Don't Count Me Out: The Fame Recordings Volume 1

7 It's How You Make It Good (Chess 2062) Laura Lee 02:32 Sure As Sin (Singles Colletion 1961-79)

8 It's All Over Now Bobby Womack 02:55 Funk 'N' Soul 1973-76

9 That's What the Nitty Gritty i Shirley Ellis 02:35 The Complete Congress Recordings

10 New Indian Blues Brother Tyrone 04:36 Mindbender

11 Meet Me at the Wishing Well Shamanaid 04:33 My Baby

12 Pastime Paradise Stevie Wonder 03:30 Songs in the Key of Life

13 Street Life Black Roots 03:33 Ghetto Feel

14 Give God the Blues Shemekia Copeland 03:48 Uncivil War

15 Black Balloons Syl Johnson 02:42 Is It Because I'm Black?

16 Billy Jack Curtis Mayfield 06:03 There's No Place Like America Today

17 Winter in America Gil Scott-Heron 06:09 The First Minute Of New Day (Midnight Band)

18 Slings & Arrows Fat Freddy's Drop 04:35 Bays

19 Spaceship: Earth feat. Anthony Joseph Mop Mop 05:59 Lunar Love

20 Political War Yaaba Funk 05:26 My Vote Dey Count

21 Can't Hide From The Truth Hot 8 Brass Band 06:26 The Life And Times Of The Hot 8 Brass Band

22 Bring It Home The Bamboos Feat Alice Russell 03:34 Modern Funk

23 Fight The Future Blak Presidents 04:59 Fight The Future

24 Super Cool Carrie Riley And The Fascinations 02:49 Florida Funk

25 Now That I'm Gone Charles Bradley And The Bullets 03:21 Modern Funk

26 Get Next to You Everyday People 02:34 Eccentric Soul: Omnibus (2012, Numero Group)

27 Working Woman Gizelle Smith & The Mighty Mocambos 03:05 This Is Gizelle Smith & The Mighty Mocambos

28 There's Got To Be Someone For Me Groove Merchants 02:15 Suemi 4557

29 Buttered Popcorn J.C. Davis 03:16 A New Day! - The Complete Mus-I-Col Recordings of J.C. Davis

30 After All The Good Is Gone Johnny Adams 04:00 Introduction To Johnny Adams