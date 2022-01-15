Rhythm Room 01/15/22

1 West Island The Invisible Session 03:50 echoes of africa
2 Hole In My Pocket Ruthie Foster 04:42 Runaway Soul
3 Bridges Instead Of Walls Staple Singers 04:01 Be What You Are
4 Top Ten Gregory Isaacs 03:24 Cool Ruler Come Again
5 Roots Of Love (Bonus Alternative Mixes) Quiet Elegance 04:12 The Complete Quiet Elegance On Hi Records
6 Treat Her Right Roy Head 02:32 Texas Soul & Country Man:Crazy Cajun Recordings
7 It's Not Your Business Sharon Clark & The Product Of Time 02:59 Eccentric Soul: The Young Disciples
8 She's Looking Good (Galaxy) Roger Collins 02:24 Get Back Up Again 15
9 Keep on sockin it to me Sam Moore 02:53 The Lost Album
10 get out of my way Batti Mamzelle 04:05
11 Middle of Love Beverley Knight 04:11 Soulsville
12 Ruby Lee Bill Withers 03:17 +'Justments
13 Subway Joe Joe Bataan y Los Fulanos 03:32 King Of Latin Soul
14 High On Your Love Kings Go Forth 04:14 The Outsiders Are Back
15 The Speech DeRobert & The Half-Truths 03:45 I'm Tryin'
16 Supernatural Thing Ben E King 04:11 Sampled Volume 4 (Disc 1)
17 Over The Rainbow BIM SHERMAN 06:17 Miracle
18 World War Three Barbara Mason 10:04 Lady Love
19 Overcome Soothsayers 03:51 Tradition
20 Daddy Sweet Feat. Pat Kalla Guts 06:20 Philantropiques
21 The Fixer Brass Knuckle Brass Band 03:19 Split Lip
22 IN THE DARK with NICHOLA RICHARDS THE MIGHTY MOCAMBOS 03:12 SHOWDOWN (Mocambo Records MLP 1008)
23 Nervous Like Me The Dap Kings 04:07 Modern Funk
24 She's Hooked - (with Reggie Wa Soulive 04:02 Break Out
25 Hey Girl Sonny Knight & The Lakers 02:52 I'm Still Here
26 Thank You ft. Amad Henderson, Bernard Fowler & Fred Fowler Shango 07:27 Shango Funk Theology
27 Don't Joke With A Hungry Man feat. Spanky Wilson Quantic 05:18 Mishaps Happening
28 you've always got the blues Bobby 'Blue' Bland 04:07 Get On Down With