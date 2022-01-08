Rhythm Room 01/07/21 Favorite Tracks 2021 +

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 8th, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Magnetic Monster Outer Space 03:14
2 Helping Hand (feat. Johnny Trama, The B3 Kings & Jesse Dee) Vintage League Music 04:46 Family Album, Vol. 1
3 Living in the Last Days Elizabeth King 03:09 Living in the Last Days
4 Reach Out Durand Jones & The Indications 04:19 Private Space
5 Désert Dobet Gnahoré 03:26 Couleur
6 Control Southern Avenue 03:24 Be the Love You Want
7 My People Cha Wa 03:51 My People
8 You Wan Married Kondi Band 04:19 Salone

 

Sidney Poiter R.I.P.
9 To Sir With Love Al Green 04:10 Truth N Time
10 In The Heat Of The Night Ray Charles 02:39 Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 4]

 


11 Barricade Kat Eaton 03:20
12 Crackle Ska The Higher Notes 03:13 Double Salute
13 Girl on the Phone Aaron Frazer 03:28 Introducing...
14 Bigger Man Joy Oladokun 03:08 in defense of my own happiness
15 02 Gurami V3 (Mastered) July 29 2021-p2p Diasonics 04:13
16 Balada Borracha Quantic & Nidia Gongora 04:04 Almas Conectadas
17 The Pile feat. Cleveland Watkiss Scrimshire 08:05 Nothing Feels Like Everything
18 Un Mismo Cielo Sofia Rei 03:34 Umbral
19 Don’t Let Me Get in Your Way Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra 03:50 Not in My Lifetime
20 Abalegele Gale (feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band) Jupiter & Okwess 04:30 Na Kozonga
21 Bitter Streets Sault 04:03 Nine
22 Awnafin Tamikrest 04:07 Tamotaït
23 My Jamaican Dub Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band 02:41 Expansions
24 If I Know (feat. K.O.G) Nubiyan Twist 06:10 Freedom Fables
25 For the Culture (feat. D Double E) Sons of Kemet 04:02 Black to the Future
26 Pony Up The Bamboos 04:35 Night Time People
27 Gentri Fire in the City Flagboy Giz - 04:04
28 Bewise (feat. Robert "Bewise" Harding) Bootsy Collins 04:09 The Power of the One
29 I Get Up (Live At Hamer Hall, 2020) The Teskey Brothers & Orchestra Victoria 05:43 Live At Hamer Hall
30 Call Me A Fool (feat. Carla Thomas) Valerie June 03:44 The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers
31 Over and Over Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra 04:24 Not in My Lifetime

