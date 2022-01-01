Rhythm Room 12/31/21 Happy New Year

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: January 1st, 2022
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 these boots are made for walkin' ozzie torrens and his exciting orchestra 02:33 boogaloo in apartment 41 (mono)
2 Stop Her On Sight (S.O.S.) Edwin Starr 02:23 Soul Master
3 Doing Our Ting Dave And Ansel Collins 03:02 Rare Funk Vol. 11-Creole Funk
4 Uhh (part 1 & 2) Dyke & the Blazers 06:06 Mortimer Compilation
5 Crazy 'Bout My Baby BONNIE BRAMLETT 03:54 Sweet Bonnie Bramlett
6 Right Direction Oliver Mtukudzi 05:14 Jit - The Movie
7 Blame It (On De Music) Rupee 04:19 The Ultimate Soca Gold Collection
8 E.U. - Cabbage patch E.U. - Cabbage patch 04:39 Washington go go sound attack Vol II
9 Johnny Otis Show / Watts Breakaway Johnny Otis & Friends 02:36 Watts Funky
10 Love That Girl Raphael Saadiq 03:05 The Way I See It
11 Cartonero El Gato Negro 04:02 Cumbia Libre
12 Bingo Bango Hot 8 Brass Band 05:13 The Life And Times Of The Hot 8 Brass Band
13 The Things You Love New Cool Collective & Mark Reilly 03:30 The Things You Love
14 Far from Home Calypso Rose 04:23 Far from Home
15 Crosstown Traffic Ariya Astrobeat Arkestra 04:07 Ariya Astrobeat Arkestra
16 I'm Shook James Brown 02:51 It's A Mother
17 Bob Barker (Rice) New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble 01:55 New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble
18 Checker Wrecker (Feat. Jungle Boogie & Big Tony) Lettuce 05:52 Resonate
19 03. i no dey talk i do dey lie Gyedu-Blay Ambolley 06:47 11 Street, sekond
20 Funked Up Gary Bartz 06:15 Can't Hide Love
21 Purple Jam Farmer Nappy x Nadia Batson 03:18 Purple Jam
22 BOUNCE BEAT Young Fellaz BB 05:05
23 I Zimbra Talking Heads 03:10
24 Once in a Lifetime Angelique Kidjo 05:49 Remain in Light
25 Block Party Chuck Brown & soul searchers 04:16 We're about the business
26 The Princess of Funk Juna Serita 03:48 The Princess of Funk
27 Bustin Loose Ceux Qui Marchent Debout 03:22 Funky Stuff In Reggae Style
28 Bass-Rigged-System (feat. Victor Wooten, Stanley Clarke, Manou Gallo, Alissia Benveniste & World-Wide-Funkdrive) Bootsy Collins 04:18 World Wide Funk
29 Got A Funky Disposition Dean Francis 05:27 This Groove's For You

