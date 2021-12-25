Rhythm Room 12/24/21

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 25th, 2021
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Here Comes Santa Claus Byron Lee & The Dragonaires 02:17 Christmas Party Time In The Tropics
2 I Remember, I Believe LIZZ WRIGHT 05:31 Fellowship
3 Who Took the Merry Out of Christmas The Staple Singers 02:25 Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets
4 Christmas in Jail The Youngsters 02:07 Bummed Out Christmas!
5 Evergreen Booker T 06:49 Evergreen
6 Christmas Coming Alton Ellis 02:26 Reggae Christmas From Studio One (Irie Christmas In Jamaica!)
7 Peace In The Valley Of Love The Persuaders 03:55 The Persuaders
8 Presents For Christmas Solomon Burke 03:14 45
9 Peace Will Come Southern Avenue 04:11 Southern Avenue
10 A Little Black Child At Christmas Swamp Dogg 03:59 An Awful Christmas And A Lousy New Year
11 That's Alright Ranky Tanky 03:22 Ranky Tanky
12 Breadfruit Roasting on an Ope Yellowman 03:19 Trojan Christmas Box Set
13 Let's Get It Together This Christmas Harvey Averne Band 02:35 In The Christmas Groove
14 I'll Be Your Santa Baby Rufus Thomas 03:15 Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets
15 (Whats so Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding Candi Staton 04:07 Unstoppable
16 Soul Santa Brook Benton 03:24 45
17 Garden of Love Winston McAnuff & Fixi 03:51 A New Day
18 White Christmas Otis Redding 03:10
19 All Alone On Christmas Darlene Love 03:43 RossyBoy's Christmas Crackers Vol 21
20 We Got To Have Peace Curtis Mayfield 04:45 Roots
21 Be Thankful For What You Got William DeVaughn 07:13 Be Thankful For What You Got
22 Ain't No Chimneys in the Ghetto Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings 02:13 Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets
23 Bling Bling Christmas Silvertones 03:24 Christmas Greetings from Studio One
24 Get Down Santa The Jive Turkeys 03:02 Get Down Santa 7"
25 Black Christmas Rose Graham 02:48 Santa's Funk & Soul Christmas Party
26 disco claus the bionic i 03:47 santa's funk & soul christmas party
27 Jingle Bells Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra 03:10 A Very Ping Pong Christmas: Funky Treats From Santa's Bag
28 black (soul) christmas timi terrific & the redheads 03:49 santa's funk & soul christmas party
29 Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow 03:59 The Best Of Kurtis Blow
30 Santa's Coming (Santa Claus Is Coming to Town) Bootsy Collins 04:59 Christmas Is 4 Ever
31 New World Order Curtis Mayfield 05:38 New World Order

