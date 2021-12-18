Rhythm Room 12/17/21

1 Bookie J-Zone 03:22 J-Zone & Pablo Martin are The Du-Rites

2 There's a Creator Roscoe Robinson 03:15 Holy Spirit, Spiritual Soul & Gospel Funk from Shreveport's Jewel Records CD2

3 You've Got To Save Me Laura Lee 03:17 The Hot Wax-Invictus Anthology

4 Halfway To Paradise Dobby Dobson 03:11 Something Old Something New

5 Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me A Little While) Kim Weston 02:56 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 5: 1965

6 A Lot Of Love Homer Banks 02:40 Kent's Cellar Of Soul

7 A Knife And A Fork Kip Anderson 03:14 Chess Club Rhythm & Soul

8 Savin' It All For You Judy Clay 02:17 Atlantic 2697

9 The Good Ol' Days Bobby Patterson & The Mustangs 02:34 Jetstar 112

10 Fairly Well Larry Birdsong 02:17 The ref-o-ree Records Story - Southern Soul

11 Wet Match Denise LaSalle 03:20 The Last Soul Company, Malaco (Disc 5 of 6)

12 Drink O'Clock Beverley Skeete 04:15 Beverley Skeete - Woman Got Soul

13 Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever Ruthie Foster 04:15 Joy Comes Back

14 It's a Wonder Curtis Harding 03:57 If Words Were Flowers

15 Such A Night Esther Phillips 03:23 Performance

16 Point Of View Matumbi 03:27 Point Of View

17 Across the City Freedom or Not 05:29 Across the City

18 We Should Be Dancing New Cool Collective & Mark Reilly 04:16 The Things You Love

19 Right On for the Darkness Curtis Mayfield 07:30 Back to the World CD4

20 El Cuarto De Tula (feat. Maikel Ante, El Medico & Turbulence) Mista Savona 05:41 Havana Meets Kingston

21 Sound Of Everything feat. Alice Russell Quantic 04:03 Mishaps Happening

22 Right On Brand New Heavies, The 04:06 Get Used To It [bonus Tracks]

23 Bougé Bagay La Guts 04:25 Philantropiques

24 Gtfa Hackney Colliery Band 03:48 Hackney Colliery Band

25 Soul Power 74 Maceo Parker 04:10 Us

26 Mother Popcorn Osaka Monaurail 03:32 State Of The World

27 Super Groupie Junie Morrison 05:22 Funk 'n Roll - A Collection of 70's Rare Funky Trips

28 Rock it Nils Landgren Funk Unit 02:54 FONK DA WORLD

29 She's a Winner Neal Francis 05:07 Changes

30 Funk The Rich (Album Mix) Malente feat. Richard Kim 03:26 No Risk No Funk

31 Wake Up Everybody Teddy Pendergrass 07:32 The Real... Teddy Pendergrass Disc 1