Rhythm Room 12/11/21

1 Chili Mac Preston Love 03:39 Preston Love's Omaha Bar-B-Q

2 Do Your Thing Marion Gaines Singers 05:39 Soul Gospel, Vol.2

3 Don't You Ever Get Tired (Of Hurting Me) Bettye Swann 02:53 Bettye Swann

4 Soul Mine Lee Dorsey 03:59 Night People

5 I'll Get Along Ann Peebles 02:13 Go Girl! Soul Sisters Tellin' It Like It Is

6 Jealous Woman Albert Washington 03:07 Blues & Soul Man

7 Hey Lady Doris Duke 05:46 Woman

8 I'm Back To Collect Bill Coday 03:07 Right On Baby

Robbie Shakespeare R.I.P.



9 Glory (feat. Freddie McGregor, Bongo Herman, Choque Cosmico & Don Camel) Roots Radics & Sly & Robbie 04:00 The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics

10 Romancers Joan Armatrading 03:50 Walk Under Ladders

11 Two Sevens Clash Culture 03:28 Two Sevens Clash

12 People make the world go 'round Monty Alexander 05:13 Monty Meets Sly And Robbie

13 Baltimore The Tamlins 03:41 Unmetered Taxi: Sly & Robbie's Taxi Productions

14 Theme from Mission: Impossible Neville Hinds 04:03 Mambo Taxi

15 22 First Time I Saw You The paragons. 03:33 The mighty paragons collection disc 1.

16 Guess who's coming to dinner Black Uhuru 05:48 Guess Who's Coming To Dinner

17 Boops Sly & Robbie 05:16 Rhythm Killers

18 Pull Up To The Bumper Grace Jones 04:36 Private Life: The Compass Point Sessions



19 Haunted by the Devil Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 04:16 My Name Is Nicole Willis

20 A Woman Like Me Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 03:38 I'm Thankful

21 Mista President (2007) The Souljazz Orchestra 06:38 Moderns Grooves! 18 Explosive Nu Sounds 2005-2014

22 The Little Things You Do Martha High 04:47 Its High Time

23 Stono River Bobby Sparks II / Lucky Peterson / Mark Simmons 05:02 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project

24 Peel Back FSQ Nona Hendryx G Koop & O-Man 08:54 Reprise Tonight

25 Just a Little Bit The Grits 03:12 Make A Sound

26 Look No Further (feat. Najwa Ezzaher) Speedometer 03:15 Our Kind of Movement

27 You Walk Your Way The Isley Brothers 03:06 3 plus 3