Rhythm Room 12/04/21

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 4th, 2021
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 10 Andromeda V3 (Mastered) July 29 2021-p2p Diasonics 03:21
2 08. What Goes Around Marion William 03:20 A Voice Of Hope
3 I Ain't Raisin' No Sand Staple Singers 06:30 Be What You Are
4 Sweet Harmony Lloyd Charmers 03:20 Dread Broadcasting Corp. Rebel Radio
5 Share Your Love With Me Johnny Adams 03:29 The Soul Of New Orleans
6 I Can't Let You Break My Heart Bettye Swann 03:30 The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973 (cd 3)
7 I Sowed Love and Reaped a Heartache James Carr 02:26 A Man Needs A Woman
8 Monkey Time Jimmy Burns 04:52 Night Time Again
9 Buzzard Luck Jerry Williams Jr AKA Swamp Dogg 03:40 Swamp's Things
10 B1 - AIN'T NO SUNSHINE The Variations 04:18 A woman's blues - Amour
11 I Guess I'll Never Know The Robert Cray Band 04:40 In My Soul
12 Blue Monday The Jolly Boys 03:16 Great Expectation
13 Keep Me In Mind (Strings Version) The Bamboos 04:39 By Special Arrangement
14 try the life everyday people 04:18 get your lie straight
15 I Still Believe Leela James and The Truth Band 04:25 Are You Ready
16 What About Me Lake Street Dive 04:18 Bad Self Portraits '14
17 Be Thankful For What You've Got (Live) Orgone 08:55 Raw & Direct
18 Bush Telegraph Fat Freddy's Drop 06:56 WAIRUNGA
19 Hummingbird Ondatropica 04:32 Baile Bucanero
20 Obra Ebo Taylor 05:37 Love And Death
21 I Want You To Be Continued Brass Band 04:09 Modern Times
22 Drop The Bomb Trouble Funk 05:58 Droppin' Bombs. The Definitive Trouble Funk
23 Peace Begins Within Bobby Powell 02:29 Loose The Funk: Rarities From The Jewel/Paula Vaults
24 Try It Again Bobby Byrd 05:18 (Kwanza 7703)
25 Hit It And Quit It Bobby Franklin's Insanity 02:35 Westbound Funk 1969-1976
26 Ain't Nothin' But a Thing Chocolate Milk 02:58 Action Speaks Louder Than Words
27 Reprise Tonight (Original Mix) FSQ Denise KING 04:21 Reprise Tonight
28 Go Baby Go Candi Staton 04:13 Life Happens
29 Ebony Eyes The Stylistics 02:21 The Stylistics

