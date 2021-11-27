Rhythm Room 11//26/21

1 A Hunk Of Funk Gene Dozier And The Brotherhood 03:01 The Soul Of Minit Records

2 Better Home Roy Tyler & New Directions 02:50 Three Way Calling

3 I Believe To My Soul Donny Hathaway 03:52 Everything Is Everything

4 Divorce Decree Doris Duke 02:30 Oxford American 10th Anniversary Music Sampler, [Disc 1]: "Future Masters" [Oxford American, 2008]

5 Prisoner of Love Flo and Eddie 03:54 Rocksteady with Flo and Eddie

6 The Well's Gone Dry (Goldwax 115) Dorothy Williams 02:30 Discography 1964-65 [4sides]

7 Look At Granny Run Run Howard Tate 02:12 Get It While You Can: The Legendary Sessions

8 Ain't Worrying About Jody (Part 1) (Luna 804) Geater Davis 03:31 Long Cold Winter (45s Collection 1970-83)

9 Mama Said Quiet Elegance 03:05 Soul Searchin': Finding Gold In Memphis 68-79 Hi Records

10 Action Speak Louder Than Words Reuben Bell 02:18 Shreveport Southern Soul - The Murco Story

11 I Take What I Want Sam & Dave 02:35 Sweat 'N' Soul: An Anthology [1965-1971]

12 Delete My Number Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 05:28 Tortured Soul

13 Blue Monday People Curtis Mayfield 04:46 There's No Place Like America Today

14 1990 The Undisputed Truth 04:02 Black Art + Machine Gun Funk Vol. 3

15 People Say Cimarons 04:24 People Say - an Early History of the Cimarons

16 Sorry Rebecca Dry 03:42 Sings Soul

17 The Pride (Parts 1 & 2) The Isley Brothers 05:34 Go For Your Guns

18 Natural Mystic (feat. Herman Olivera) Rebel Tumbao 05:10 Rebel Tumbao

19 Utopia Keziah Jones 04:31 Captain Rugged

20 Buna Be Chow (feat. Jimetta Rose) Dexter Story 03:41 Bahir

21 All or Nothing Cymande 05:38 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith

22 Theory of Goat and Yam Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 07:31 Black Times

23 Black Skin Blue Eyed Boys The Specials 03:17 Encore (Deluxe)

24 D.N.S. Gonzalez 04:13 Our Only Weapon Is Our Music + 5

25 Ain't No Other Way Herman Hitson 02:38 Funk Fever Vol.2

26 Hot Pants Road J.B.'s 02:45 Pass The Peas: The Best Of The J.B.'s

27 Here Comes the Law Kenny Smith & the Fox Fire Band 03:14 Kenny Dope & the Undercover Brother Pres Dopebrother Studio A

28 The Way Up Kokolo 03:23 Love Internacional

29 Know What To Do When You Get It The Genies 02:49 All The Ladies Need Funk

30 Not Yet (12" Version) Fuzzy Haskins 08:00 I've Got My Thang Together: The Westbound Years

31 Tracks Of My Tears (Mono) Aretha Franklin 02:57 [2-69] (ATL)