Get a customized sign from Jazz Fest sign artist Nan Parati & support 'OZ!

Looking for a unique gift that supports a local artist and your favorite radio station? You can still order a customized sign from Jazz Fest sign artist Nan Parati! As long as Nan's arm holds out (and it's doing well), there should be NO supply chain issues with these gifts!

Signs are $40 plus shipping. $10 of each sale will go to support WWOZ as we carry the Groove forward and out into the universe!

The standard signs are 24" wide by 16" tall and are written on yellow or white corrugated plastic (like the directional signs at Jazz Fest). When you order, let Nan know which color you prefer. And if you'd like a different size, let her know and you can work it out! She recommends you order by Dec. 5 if you want to make super sure it's to you by Christmas.

She'll write anything except downright vulgar stuff, political stuff, bossy stuff, or stuff that another artist is already famous for on his or her own signs.

Below are a few examples of what other people have requested. She can repeat those, or (even better!) make up your own saying or request.

Order yours today by emailing Nan@NanParati.com. She accepts payment via Venmo (@Nan-Parati) or PayPal (nan@nanparati.com).