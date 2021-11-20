Rhythm Room 11/19/21

1 Ricochet (Short Version) rico 02:58 Peeni Waali

2 Turn Me Around Mavis Staples 03:55 We'll Never Turn Back

3 Sit Thou at My Right Hand Rev. Dan Smith 04:41 Dan J. Smith

4 keep on trying junior english 03:26 win some loose some

5 Expressway To Your Heart Sandra Feva 03:31 The Need To Be

6 In A Moment Of Weakness Johnny Adams 02:33 Heart & Soul

7 What Condition My Condition Is In Betty La Vette 02:37 Soul Deep 5

8 Stronger Than Love James Carr 02:32 A Man Needs A Woman (Goldwax LP 3002)

9 Supercool Pat Hunt 02:05 Super Cool California Soul 2

10 Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You Wilson Pickett 02:50 In Philadelphia

11 Shout To the Top Jaime & the Numbers 02:37

12 Good, Better, Best Swamp Dogg 02:51 Sorry You Couldn't Make It

13 Beautiful Thing Black Merda 05:17 Force Of Nature

14 More Than A Mouthful feat. Kylie Auldist Cookin' On 3 Burners 04:05 Lab Experiments Vol. 1 : Mixin'

15 Dance Etana 04:27 Free Expression

16 Man Of The Universe The Teskey Brothers 04:10 Run Home Slow

17 Spill The Wine The Isley Brothers 06:32 Givin' It Back

18 Me And The Devil Gil Scott Heron 04:46 We're New Again: A Reimagining (By Makaya McCraven)

19 Bones Fat Freddy's Drop 08:23 WAIRUNGA

20 Busy Dizzy And The Word Of Bird Jalal 07:33 On The One

21 Open Your Eye Oghene Kologbo & Afrobeat Academy 06:20 Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti

22 Working Together Hot 8 Brass Band 04:09 Working Together / Keepin' It Funky

23 Everybody Has Some Dues To Pay (Pts. I & II) Little Beaver 04:20 Saadia Records Story:Good Things

24 Bout To Blow Lucky Brown & The S.G.'s 04:00 Bout To Blow b/w Saints & Beggars

25 Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose Lyn Collins 04:32 Mama Feel Good: The Best of

26 This Old World (Visitors Mix) Mudbone feat. Nadirah X 03:53 Fresh Mud

27 Romeo (Hope You're Feeling Better) Mutiny 05:02 Mutiny On The Mamaship

28 Skunk Juice (RCA Victor 47-9634) Pazant Brothers 02:16 Back To Beaufort (Discography 1968-75)

29 When Love Begins Friendship Ends Bobby Womack 05:20 Pieces (Columbia JC 35083)