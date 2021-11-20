Rhythm Room 11/19/21

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: November 20th, 2021
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Ricochet (Short Version)     rico     02:58     Peeni Waali
2     Turn Me Around     Mavis Staples     03:55     We'll Never Turn Back
3     Sit Thou at My Right Hand     Rev. Dan Smith     04:41     Dan J. Smith
4     keep on trying     junior english     03:26     win some loose some
5     Expressway To Your Heart     Sandra Feva     03:31     The Need To Be
6     In A Moment Of Weakness     Johnny Adams     02:33     Heart & Soul
7     What Condition My Condition Is In     Betty La Vette     02:37     Soul Deep 5
8     Stronger Than Love     James Carr     02:32     A Man Needs A Woman (Goldwax LP 3002)
9     Supercool     Pat Hunt     02:05     Super Cool California Soul 2
10     Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You     Wilson Pickett     02:50     In Philadelphia
11     Shout To the Top     Jaime & the Numbers     02:37     
12     Good, Better, Best     Swamp Dogg     02:51     Sorry You Couldn't Make It
13     Beautiful Thing     Black Merda     05:17     Force Of Nature
14     More Than A Mouthful feat. Kylie Auldist     Cookin' On 3 Burners     04:05     Lab Experiments Vol. 1 : Mixin'
15     Dance     Etana     04:27     Free Expression
16     Man Of The Universe     The Teskey Brothers     04:10     Run Home Slow
17     Spill The Wine     The Isley Brothers     06:32     Givin' It Back
18     Me And The Devil     Gil Scott Heron     04:46     We're New Again: A Reimagining (By Makaya McCraven)
19     Bones     Fat Freddy's Drop     08:23     WAIRUNGA
20     Busy Dizzy And The Word Of Bird     Jalal     07:33     On The One
21     Open Your Eye     Oghene Kologbo & Afrobeat Academy     06:20     Remember Fela Anikulapo Kuti
22     Working Together     Hot 8 Brass Band     04:09     Working Together / Keepin' It Funky
23     Everybody Has Some Dues To Pay (Pts. I & II)     Little Beaver     04:20     Saadia Records Story:Good Things
24     Bout To Blow     Lucky Brown & The S.G.'s     04:00     Bout To Blow b/w Saints & Beggars
25     Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose     Lyn Collins     04:32     Mama Feel Good: The Best of
26     This Old World (Visitors Mix)     Mudbone feat. Nadirah X     03:53     Fresh Mud
27     Romeo (Hope You're Feeling Better)     Mutiny     05:02     Mutiny On The Mamaship
28     Skunk Juice (RCA Victor 47-9634)     Pazant Brothers     02:16     Back To Beaufort (Discography 1968-75)
29     When Love Begins Friendship Ends     Bobby Womack     05:20     Pieces (Columbia JC 35083)

