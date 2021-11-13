Rhythm Room 11/12/21

1 Get Outta' My Life Woman The New Apocalypse 03:08 Stainless Soul

2 02. Blowin' In The Wind Marion William 03:21 A Voice Of Hope

3 My God Has A Telephone Aaron Frazer 02:56 My God Has A Telephone

4 Livin' in Fear The Bagdads 02:54 Best Of

5 In My Baby's Eyes Arthur Alexander 02:27 The Monument Years

6 Let Your Yeah Be Yeah The Pioneers 03:09 It's Reggae II

7 You've Been In Love Too Long Martha & The Vandellas 03:01 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 5: 1965

8 Take Care Of Your Homework Johnnie Taylor 02:41 Lifetime: A Retrospective 1956-1999 - [Disc 2 of 3]

9 Deal with it Carolyn Franklin 03:13 Rare Funk Vol. 7-Female Funk

10 I Can’t Turn You Loose (Live / Set 2 / Saturday, April 9, 1966) Otis Redding 06:03 Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings 1966 CD4

11 Talk To Me Kat Eaton 03:39

12 You Bill Withers 05:21 +'Justments

13 02 I Can't Let This Slip Away Hannah Williams & The Affirmations 03:32 50 Foot Woman

14 The One Curtis Harding 04:01 If Words Were Flowers

15 Johnny B. Goode Peter Tosh 04:04 Mama Africa

16 Billy Jack Philip Bailey 06:57 Love Will Find a Way

17 Reach For The Bottle Belleruche 03:08 Rollerchain

18 Seeds Of Life Harlem River Drive Featuring Eddie Palmieri & Jimmy Norman 05:10 What It Is!: Funky Soul and Rare Grooves (Disc 2)

19 Predators Paradise Queen Ifrica 03:41 The Redemption Project

20 Let Me Ride feat. Jimetta Rose (Radio Edit) Sly5thAve 04:20 The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre

21 A New Day Dexter Story 04:24 Wondem

22 Serema feat. Ebo Taylor Professor Wouassa 05:29 Grow Yes Yes!

23 06 Dark Corners Soul Brass Band 03:45 Levels

24 Black Soul Brothers Miguel De Deus 02:56 Black Soul Brothers

25 Rockin' After Midnight Nils Landgren Funk Unit 06:13 Unbreakable

26 Never Never Love A Married Man Martha High & Speedometer 04:13 Soul Overdue

27 - clap your hands lee fields 03:02

28 It's About The Dollar Bill Johnny "Guitar" Watson 04:13 Funk beyond the call of duty

29 I'm Shook James Brown 02:51 It's A Mother

30 Bustin' Out (feat. Bootsy Collins) GRiZ 03:18 Ride Waves

31 She's Got You Rhiannon Giddens 04:18 Tomorrow Is My Turn