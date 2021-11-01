Fall 2021 Jazz & Heritage Concert Series announced

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: November 1st, 2021

New Orleans Jazz Vipers at WWOZ in 2019 [Photo by Jamell Tate]

New Orleans Jazz Vipers at WWOZ in 2019 [Photo by Jamell Tate]
New Orleans Jazz Vipers at WWOZ in 2019 [Photo by Jamell Tate]

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation announced their fall 2021 concert series! Join them in person at the Jazz & Heritage Center (1225 N. Rampart) on Saturdays in November and December. Click the band name to reserve your ticket(s). If you're unable to attend in person, WWOZ will be video streaming live on our Facebook page and YouTube channel

November 6: Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band

November 13: Shannon Powell Traditional All Star Jazz Band

November 20: Donald Harrison, Jr.

December 4: New Orleans Jazz Vipers

December 11: Gabrielle Cavassa

December 18: Heritage School of Music, directed by Derek Douget

Doors open at 7pm and the concerts begin promptly at 8pm. Tickets are $5. All proceeds from this concert series directly support the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's efforts, including the Music Relief Fund.

More details can be found at jazzandheritage.org.

