Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival to return January 2022

The Danny Barker Banjo & Guitar Festival has announced that they will return in January 2022! The festival opens with a Patron Party on January 12. Featured programming on January 13-15 includes workshops at UNO and NOCCA, hosted by Steve Masachowski and Michael Palerra, respectively, plus the annual Danny Barker birthday bash celebration held at Snug Harbor. That performance will feature Danny's tribute band with Catherine Russell and Paul Kahn. The festival is in honor of the late, great Danny Barker, who was born January 13, 1909.

We'll update as more programming for this unique festival is solidified!

Below, see the "Struttin' With Some Barbecue," from the Danny Barker Birthday celebration at Snug Harbor in 2017 for a preview of what's to come.