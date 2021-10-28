Recording Academy's Black Music Collective and Amazon Music award $20k for music equipment to Dillard and Xavier

The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective (BMC), in partnership with Amazon Music, have selected two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to each receive a $10,000 donation for musical equipment as part of the organizations' ongoing partnership to provide students at HBCUs the opportunity to learn all facets of the music industry. The donations — first announced with the BMC and Amazon partnership in February — have been awarded to Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana. The selected HBCUs were impacted by Hurricane Ida and will utilize the funds to replace students' musical equipment that was damaged or destroyed during the storm

"Fostering opportunities for aspiring Black music professionals is one of the BMC and Recording Academy's most urgent priorities," said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Co-President of the Recording Academy. "Partnering with Amazon Music to award donations for music equipment to music programs on Historically Black College and University campuses affected by Hurricane Ida is the latest action in our commitment to invest in the next generation of Black music leaders. We're honored to offer these scholarships to Dillard University and Xavier University, both of Louisiana, and continue creating pathways for success."

"With this donation, Amazon Music and the Recording Academy are coming together to support the music departments at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which are vital to developing the next generation of Black musicians," said Ryan Redington, Vice President of Amazon Music. "Hurricane Ida has made this school year even more challenging for universities across Louisiana, that's why it was so essential for us to step up to support Dillard University and Xavier University and help to replace musical equipment damaged by the storm."

The BMC and Amazon Music partnership has implemented several initiatives in support of aspiring Black music professionals studying at HBCUs. In June, the organizations announced Jawan Davidson (North Carolina Central University), Akeal Evans (Morehouse College) and Nyah Hardmon (Howard University) as recipients of the "Your Future Is Now" scholarship totaling $10,000 each. The recipients were also offered the opportunity to participate in a two-week immersive rotation program with Amazon Music department leads, providing each student a detailed look at their particular fieldwork at Amazon Music.

The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective is a group of prominent Black music creators and professionals who share the common goal of amplifying Black voices within the Academy and the music community. For more information on the Black Music Collective, visit here.