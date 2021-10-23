Rhythm Room10/22/21

1 Mack The Knife Bobby Emmons 02:13 Name Of The Game:Hi Records

2 Mighty Redeemer Justin Hinds & The Dominoes 02:29 Corner Stone

3 Let The Sunshine In G.E. Smith & LeRoy Bell 05:52 Stony Hill

4 feel like breaking up somebody's home ann peebles 02:29 cheatin' soul and the southern dream of freedom

5 You've Been Cheatin' The Impressions 02:37 Complete A- and B-Sides: 1961-1968

6 Too Many Fish In The Sea The Marvelettes 02:28 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 4: 1964

7 Lillie Mae Bobby Womack 02:07 The Soul Of Minit Records

8 A Feeling (For Someone Else Has Grown) Bette Williams 03:03 Swamp Dogg's Southern Soul Girls

9 Jody's Got Your Girl And Gone Johnnie Taylor 03:04 Lifetime: A Retrospective 1956-1999 - [Disc 2 of 3]

10 It Ain't Necessary Mamie Galore 02:19 Derek's Daily 45

11 Get Your Lie Straight Bill Coday 02:59 Soul Power

12 Brother Where Are You Oscar Brown Jr. 03:29 Brother Where Are You

13 Barricade Kat Eaton 03:20

14 Bright Soul Bunny Wailer 06:09 Solomonic Singles 2 - Rise & Shine 1977 - 1986

15 Hold On to Your Dreams P.P. Arnold 03:39 The New Adventures of...

16 Maga? PJ MORTON;Angela Rye 03:40 PAUL

17 I'm Thankful (Part 1) Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 04:04 I'm Thankful

18 Open Your Heart to the World Stone Foundation 04:05 Street Rituals

19 Balada Borracha Quantic & Nidia Gongora 04:04 Almas Conectadas

20 No Sacrifice Soothsayers 04:57 We Are Many

21 A Day In The Life Black Merda 05:37 Renaissance

22 02 Gurami V3 (Mastered) July 29 2021-p2p Diasonics 04:13

23 No More Talking (Feat Korbo) Professor Wouassa 09:34 Dangerous Koko!

24 (She's Got) Twilight Eyes Charles Bradley, The Bullets 02:28 Daptone 7 Inch Singles Collection Vol. 2

25 Ain't It A Groove James Brown 02:11 Get On The Good Foot

26 You can stay but the noise must go Johnny Guitar Watson 06:08 Giant

27 Heavy Steppin Lou Toby and His Heavies 02:35 Funkaphonix Vol 4

28 Engine No 9 National Soul revue 07:16 Superfunk Vol.4 Rare And Classic Funk from the Vault 1966-1973

29 Twin Stix Soopasoul 04:54 Twin Stix

30 Let's Straighten It Out The Revelations Featuring Tré Williams 05:39 The Bleeding Edge