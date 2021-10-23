Rhythm Room10/22/21

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 23rd, 2021
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Mack The Knife Bobby Emmons 02:13 Name Of The Game:Hi Records
2 Mighty Redeemer Justin Hinds & The Dominoes 02:29 Corner Stone
3 Let The Sunshine In G.E. Smith & LeRoy Bell 05:52 Stony Hill
4 feel like breaking up somebody's home ann peebles 02:29 cheatin' soul and the southern dream of freedom
5 You've Been Cheatin' The Impressions 02:37 Complete A- and B-Sides: 1961-1968
6 Too Many Fish In The Sea The Marvelettes 02:28 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 4: 1964
7 Lillie Mae Bobby Womack 02:07 The Soul Of Minit Records
8 A Feeling (For Someone Else Has Grown) Bette Williams 03:03 Swamp Dogg's Southern Soul Girls
9 Jody's Got Your Girl And Gone Johnnie Taylor 03:04 Lifetime: A Retrospective 1956-1999 - [Disc 2 of 3]
10 It Ain't Necessary Mamie Galore 02:19 Derek's Daily 45
11 Get Your Lie Straight Bill Coday 02:59 Soul Power
12 Brother Where Are You Oscar Brown Jr. 03:29 Brother Where Are You
13 Barricade Kat Eaton 03:20 
14 Bright Soul Bunny Wailer 06:09 Solomonic Singles 2 - Rise & Shine 1977 - 1986
15 Hold On to Your Dreams P.P. Arnold 03:39 The New Adventures of...
16 Maga? PJ MORTON;Angela Rye 03:40 PAUL
17 I'm Thankful (Part 1) Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 04:04 I'm Thankful
18 Open Your Heart to the World Stone Foundation 04:05 Street Rituals
19 Balada Borracha Quantic & Nidia Gongora 04:04 Almas Conectadas
20 No Sacrifice Soothsayers 04:57 We Are Many
21 A Day In The Life Black Merda 05:37 Renaissance
22 02 Gurami V3 (Mastered) July 29 2021-p2p Diasonics 04:13 
23 No More Talking (Feat Korbo) Professor Wouassa 09:34 Dangerous Koko!
24 (She's Got) Twilight Eyes Charles Bradley, The Bullets 02:28 Daptone 7 Inch Singles Collection Vol. 2
25 Ain't It A Groove James Brown 02:11 Get On The Good Foot
26 You can stay but the noise must go Johnny Guitar Watson 06:08 Giant
27 Heavy Steppin Lou Toby and His Heavies 02:35 Funkaphonix Vol 4
28 Engine No 9 National Soul revue 07:16 Superfunk Vol.4 Rare And Classic Funk from the Vault 1966-1973
29 Twin Stix Soopasoul 04:54 Twin Stix
30 Let's Straighten It Out The Revelations Featuring Tré Williams 05:39 The Bleeding Edge

