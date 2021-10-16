Rhythm Room 09/17/21

1 04 Amazing Grease V3 (Mastered) July 16 2021-p2p grease traps 02:53

2 Good Old Gospel Music Meditation Singers 04:41 Holy Spirit, Spiritual Soul & Gospel Funk from Shreveport's Jewel Records CD2

3 Higher Ground Naomi Shelton The Gospel Queens 04:19 The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo

4 Open The Door To Your Heart Darrell Banks 02:39 Soul Cargo Vol 2

5 I Can't Do Without You Doris Duke 02:11 I'm A Loser

6 Ain't Nobody Home Howard Tate 02:26 Get It While You Can: The Legendary Sessions

7 Snatching It Back Clarence Carter 02:53 Snatching It Back

8 Ain't My Stuff Good Enough Clydie King 02:42 Direct Me

9 Shake Down Freddie Waters 02:28 Singing A New Song 1968-1973

10 I've Got Soul (feat. David Marez) Adrian Quesada 03:30 Look At My Soul The Latin Shade Of Texas Soul

11 THIEVIN_ _ ROBBIN_ DEROBERT 02:54

12 Smiling Faces Sometimes David Ruffin 05:17 Me n' Rock n' Roll Are Here To Stay

13 Back to your Roots Afro Fiesta 05:03 Fire Down Babylon

14 Congo to the Mississippi Afro Fiesta 04:37 Fire Down Babylon

15 Heathen Adia Victoria 03:26 Silences

16 04 War Cry 79'rs 04:17

17 Un Mismo Cielo Sofia Rei 03:34 Umbral

18 Run For Your Life Monophonics 04:24 It's Only Us

19 Cabilao Edit Kumasi 05:01

20 Neckbone Anthony Joseph 04:14 Caribbean Roots

21 After the Pain Da Truth Brass Band 04:41

22 Out Of Sight Fred Wesley 02:25 Let It Flow

23 Let's Take It To The Stage Funkadelic 03:38 Let's Take It To The Stage

24 Raise Up Larry Graham And Graham Central Station Feat. Prince 05:38 Raise Up

25 Take It Back (feat Doc Brown) Haggis Horns 03:34 Promo

26 Hot Pants Jimi Brown Experience 05:37 Jimi Brown Experience

27 Willie John's Funk John Ellison 05:14 U From Funk

28 Night Life (Live) Aretha Franklin 03:45 Queen Of Soul - The Atlantic Recordings(Disc 2)