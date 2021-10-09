Rhythm Room10/08/21

1 Hustlin (2009) Soopasoul 03:29 Moderns Grooves! 18 Explosive Nu Sounds 2005-2014

2 Come and Go with Me Dorothy Norwood 03:06 Holy Spirit, Spiritual Soul & Gospel Funk from Shreveport's Jewel Records CD2

3 We Don't Give Up Now Ryan Shaw 03:50 It Gets Better

4 Go Away Dream Derrick Harriott 03:36 Float On

5 99 lbs. Ann Peebles 02:21 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 1

6 My Weakness Is You Edwin Starr 02:39 Soul Master & 25 Miles

7 Willie & Laura Mae Jones Bettye Swann 02:46 Bettye Swann

8 b1 i understand Fred Hughes 02:40 Baby Boy

9 They Don't Know Mona Lisa 02:25 All Night Soul Stomp! Dancefloor Boogaloo Romp!

10 I Got To Stop You Road Runner George Jackson 02:25 Leavin' Your Homework Undone  In The Studio With George Jackson 1968-71

11 Bluebeat & Ska Matumbi 03:08 Empire Road

12 Lit Up The Bamboos 03:45 Night Time People

13 Synthetic World Swamp Dogg 03:25 Total Destruction To Your Mind

14 Slow It Down Kat Eaton 03:52

15 Brother Where Are You Ralfi Pagan 03:25 El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul

16 07 More and More (and More) V3 (Mastered) July 16 2021-p2p The Grease Traps 04:43 Solid Ground

17 Heartbreak Road Bill Withers 03:10 +'Justments

18 Keep Marchin' Raphael Saadiq 02:38 The Way I See It

19 Nuthin' But A "G" Thang feat. Brad Allen Williams Sly5thAve 03:20 The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre

20 You Got Me Moonwalking Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 07:15 Tortured Soul

21 Evil Ways Ozomatli 03:28 Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica

22 Sample This Abiodun Oyewole 05:58 25 Years

23 Dog eat dog The Souljazz Orchestra 07:06 Under Burning Skies

24 Gemini Rising Brass Roots 03:44 Good Life

25 Fonky men Tombad 05:06 TB Funk

26 Hold It Down Brooklyn Funk Essentials 04:17 Funk Ain't Ova

27 Love Chuck Brown 04:01 By Special Request the Very Best of Chuck Brown

28 Is It Funky Enough Communicators A Black Experiences Band 02:42 Absolute Funk Vol 3

29 We Got More Soul Dyke & The Blazers 03:21 We Got More Soul: The Ultimate Broadway Funk - Hollywood 1969 CD2

30 It's Just Begun Jimmy Castor Bunch 03:44 The Everything Man

31 Funny How Time Slips Away Al Green 05:39 The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 2)=P&K