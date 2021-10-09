Rhythm Room10/08/21

1 Hustlin (2009) Soopasoul 03:29 Moderns Grooves! 18 Explosive Nu Sounds 2005-2014
2 Come and Go with Me Dorothy Norwood 03:06 Holy Spirit, Spiritual Soul & Gospel Funk from Shreveport's Jewel Records CD2
3 We Don't Give Up Now Ryan Shaw 03:50 It Gets Better
4 Go Away Dream Derrick Harriott 03:36 Float On
5 99 lbs. Ann Peebles 02:21 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 1
6 My Weakness Is You Edwin Starr 02:39 Soul Master & 25 Miles
7 Willie & Laura Mae Jones Bettye Swann 02:46 Bettye Swann
8 b1 i understand Fred Hughes 02:40 Baby Boy
9 They Don't Know Mona Lisa 02:25 All Night Soul Stomp! Dancefloor Boogaloo Romp!
10 I Got To Stop You Road Runner George Jackson 02:25 Leavin' Your Homework Undone In The Studio With George Jackson 1968-71
11 Bluebeat & Ska Matumbi 03:08 Empire Road
12 Lit Up The Bamboos 03:45 Night Time People
13 Synthetic World Swamp Dogg 03:25 Total Destruction To Your Mind
14 Slow It Down Kat Eaton 03:52
15 Brother Where Are You Ralfi Pagan 03:25 El Barrio Gangsters Latin Soul
16 07 More and More (and More) V3 (Mastered) July 16 2021-p2p The Grease Traps 04:43 Solid Ground
17 Heartbreak Road Bill Withers 03:10 +'Justments
18 Keep Marchin' Raphael Saadiq 02:38 The Way I See It
19 Nuthin' But A "G" Thang feat. Brad Allen Williams Sly5thAve 03:20 The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre
20 You Got Me Moonwalking Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 07:15 Tortured Soul
21 Evil Ways Ozomatli 03:28 Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica
22 Sample This Abiodun Oyewole 05:58 25 Years
23 Dog eat dog The Souljazz Orchestra 07:06 Under Burning Skies
24 Gemini Rising Brass Roots 03:44 Good Life
25 Fonky men Tombad 05:06 TB Funk
26 Hold It Down Brooklyn Funk Essentials 04:17 Funk Ain't Ova
27 Love Chuck Brown 04:01 By Special Request the Very Best of Chuck Brown
28 Is It Funky Enough Communicators A Black Experiences Band 02:42 Absolute Funk Vol 3
29 We Got More Soul Dyke & The Blazers 03:21 We Got More Soul: The Ultimate Broadway Funk - Hollywood 1969 CD2
30 It's Just Begun Jimmy Castor Bunch 03:44 The Everything Man
31 Funny How Time Slips Away Al Green 05:39 The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 2)=P&K