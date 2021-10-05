Tribute to Warren Storm on '50s R&B Show

Authored by: 
Neil Pellegrin
Published on: October 5th, 2021

Warren Storm at Jazz Fest 2019 [Photo by Black Mold]

Warren Storm at Jazz Fest 2019 [Photo by Black Mold]
Warren Storm at Jazz Fest 2019 [Photo by Black Mold]

Tonight's '50s R&B Show will pay homage to the Godfather of Swamp Pop -- the late great Warren Storm -- with three solid hours of Warren's music from DJ Neil Pellegrin, 7-10pm CT. Tune in at 90.7 FM or wwoz.org.

Highlights will include excerpts from a recently unearthed live performance from New Iberia’s La Lou Club circa late 1957, an array of tracks by some of south Louisiana's finest swamp blues artists that feature Warren's backbeat, and Warren's own honey-voiced swamp classics from the vaults of Nasco, Sincere, Dot, Pic 1, Rocko, Zynn, Top Rank, and more.

This show will also be available on our 2-week archive if you're unable to listen live.

Topic tags: 
Special Show
Related show host(s): 
Neil Pellegrin
Related program(s): 
50s R&B with Neil Pellegrin

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2021 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.