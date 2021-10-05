Tribute to Warren Storm on '50s R&B Show

Tonight's '50s R&B Show will pay homage to the Godfather of Swamp Pop -- the late great Warren Storm -- with three solid hours of Warren's music from DJ Neil Pellegrin, 7-10pm CT. Tune in at 90.7 FM or wwoz.org.

Highlights will include excerpts from a recently unearthed live performance from New Iberia’s La Lou Club circa late 1957, an array of tracks by some of south Louisiana's finest swamp blues artists that feature Warren's backbeat, and Warren's own honey-voiced swamp classics from the vaults of Nasco, Sincere, Dot, Pic 1, Rocko, Zynn, Top Rank, and more.

This show will also be available on our 2-week archive if you're unable to listen live.