"Crescendo" Ella Project workshops available for musicians

A weekly series of workshops focusing on your music business career, Crescendo is designed for both new artists and veteran independent musicians looking for an update on changes and new developments in the music business. The series launches Tuesday, October 5 with a free session Copyright and Contracts for Musicians. Presented by musician and music business professional Lou Hill and attorney Bri Whetstone, Copyright and Contracts for Musicians addresses, the first workshop will focus on:

What copyright protects.

The importance of registration.

The difference between published and unpublished works.

The registration process and new significant changes.

Standard contracts and why you need them.

Plus your questions!

Tuesday, October 5th 5:30 to 7:30pm CT

New Orleans Jazz Museum

400 Esplanade Ave.

This first session of Crescendo is free, but please RSVP.

Crescendo runs weekly with seven sessions from October 5-November 16th, and addresses issues such as intellectual property, publishing, sampling, recording contracts, working with record labels, promoting your music, working with festivals and more. Full schedule here.

Artists can pick and choose the sessions they want to attend, or buy a season pass for all 7 sessions.

Upcoming workshops:

Tuesday October 12: Publishing and Publishing Revenue Streams

What publishing is – musical composition copyright and what is covered by this

What rights are included in music composition copyright

Common revenue streams from publishing

Publishing Companies & what they do

Basic Terms of Publishing Deals

How to use someone else’s publishing rights (for a film/TV synch, or for sampling)

Tuesday October 19: Working with Labels, Master Recordings and Record Deals.

What masters are – sound recording copyright and what is covered by this

What rights are included in sound recording copyright

Common revenue streams from masters

Record Labels & what they do

Basic Terms of Record Deals

How to use someone else’s master rights (for a film/TV synch, or for sampling)

Tuesday October 26: Streaming Royalties and Performing Rights Organizations.

Royalties Derived from the Public Performance Right (“Performance Royalties”)

Publishing – full public performance right (conventional formats + internet streaming)

PROs: what they are, who they are, how to sign up and register works,

Royalties Derived from the Reproduction & Distribution Rights)

Sales of physical copies and digital downloads

Music Modernization Act

Tuesday November 2: Music Contracts, Band Agreements, and Trademarks

Contracts: band agreement, session musicians work for hire, venue agreements

Pre-Release paperwork

Contracts: co-writer agreements and/or split sheets

Common band/artist business models

Trademarks and controlling your image

Management: when’s the “right time” to get a manager

Tuesday November 9: Running your Band Like a Business. Guest presenters Greg Schatz, Andrew Woodruff of French Quarter Festivals Inc.

Marketing/branding & live performance:

Booking tours

Merchandise

Working with Festivals

Tuesday, November 16: Releasing, Pitching, and Monetizing Your Music.

Releasing Your Music as an Independent Artist

Pitching Your Music to Record Labels & Publishers:

Monetizing Your Music, After It’s Released.

Full info and link to attend can be found at ellanola.org.