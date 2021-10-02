Rhythm Room10/01/21

1 Grits And Gravy The Fame Gang 02:41 The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973
2 Stranger Naomi Shelton The Gospel Queens 03:04 The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo
3 Building Up Al Green 03:11 Going Away
4 Sad Movie Barbara Jones 04:00 Don't Stop Loving Me
5 Satisfy My Hunger Benny Conn 02:52 Wand Deep Soul:Soulful Broadway 1650 Vol.1
6 gimme back my man Betty Wright 03:33 Hard To Stop
7 Sookie Sookie Don Covay 02:47 Mercy / See-Saw
8 i ain't gonna turn you loose Bobby McClure 02:49 Hi Records Presents Bobby McClure & Willie Clayton
9 Son Of A Preacher Man Erma Franklin 02:36 Super Soul Sister
10 Finger Poppin' Ike & Tina Turner 02:49 The Best Of Loma Records: The Rise And Fall Of A 1960's Soul Label
11 The Bells of the World Fold 03:29 FOLDFM120LP
12 Viva la Money Allen Toussaint 03:32 Motion
13 The Lunatics The Specials 03:36 Encore (Deluxe)
14 Cold Bologna The Isley Brothers 02:59 Givin' It Back
15 Still Got a Way To Fall Nicole Willis 03:47 advance single
16 Hard Times (feat. Black Thought) John Legend & The Roots 05:17 Wake Up! (Deluxe Version)
17 Let It Roll Leela James 02:46 My Soul
18 Inner City Blues (Radio Version) Angela Winbush 05:35 Angela
19 Hopeless The Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra 07:00 Get It How You Live
20 Uptown Top Ranking Dub Colossus 06:02 Addis Through The Looking Glass
21 Tierra Bomba Estéreo 03:31 Deja
22 04. ignorance Gyedu-Blay Ambolley 07:28 11 Street, sekond
23 Good Life BrassRoots 03:57 BrassRoots
24 Brothers Groove The Brothers 04:22 Columbia MO 1190a
25 Funktimus Prime Water Seed 03:39 We Are Stars
26 Semi-interesting Week - WAS (NOT WAS) Was (Not Was) 04:50 Boo!
27 Aydkmn The Original 7Ven 05:14 Condensate
28 Working Woman The Mighty Mocambos & Gizelle Smith 03:07 Chateau Soulbeats
29 Tramp The Grits 04:38 The Grits
30 Crying Shame Teskey Brothers 03:54