Rhythm Room10/01/21

1 Grits And Gravy The Fame Gang 02:41 The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973

2 Stranger Naomi Shelton The Gospel Queens 03:04 The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo

3 Building Up Al Green 03:11 Going Away

4 Sad Movie Barbara Jones 04:00 Don't Stop Loving Me

5 Satisfy My Hunger Benny Conn 02:52 Wand Deep Soul:Soulful Broadway 1650 Vol.1

6 gimme back my man Betty Wright 03:33 Hard To Stop

7 Sookie Sookie Don Covay 02:47 Mercy / See-Saw

8 i ain't gonna turn you loose Bobby McClure 02:49 Hi Records Presents Bobby McClure & Willie Clayton

9 Son Of A Preacher Man Erma Franklin 02:36 Super Soul Sister

10 Finger Poppin' Ike & Tina Turner 02:49 The Best Of Loma Records: The Rise And Fall Of A 1960's Soul Label

11 The Bells of the World Fold 03:29 FOLDFM120LP

12 Viva la Money Allen Toussaint 03:32 Motion

13 The Lunatics The Specials 03:36 Encore (Deluxe)

14 Cold Bologna The Isley Brothers 02:59 Givin' It Back

15 Still Got a Way To Fall Nicole Willis 03:47 advance single

16 Hard Times (feat. Black Thought) John Legend & The Roots 05:17 Wake Up! (Deluxe Version)

17 Let It Roll Leela James 02:46 My Soul

18 Inner City Blues (Radio Version) Angela Winbush 05:35 Angela

19 Hopeless The Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra 07:00 Get It How You Live

20 Uptown Top Ranking Dub Colossus 06:02 Addis Through The Looking Glass

21 Tierra Bomba Estéreo 03:31 Deja

22 04. ignorance Gyedu-Blay Ambolley 07:28 11 Street, sekond

23 Good Life BrassRoots 03:57 BrassRoots

24 Brothers Groove The Brothers 04:22 Columbia MO 1190a

25 Funktimus Prime Water Seed 03:39 We Are Stars

26 Semi-interesting Week - WAS (NOT WAS) Was (Not Was) 04:50 Boo!

27 Aydkmn The Original 7Ven 05:14 Condensate

28 Working Woman The Mighty Mocambos & Gizelle Smith 03:07 Chateau Soulbeats

29 Tramp The Grits 04:38 The Grits

30 Crying Shame Teskey Brothers 03:54