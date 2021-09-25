Rhythm Room 09/24/21

R.I.P. Pee Wee Ellis and Sarah Dash (Labelle)

1 Moonwalk Pee Wee Ellis 02:47 Funk Soul Brothers And Sisters: Ghetto Funk Classics & Southern Fried Soul Killers CD2

2 Mary Don't You Weep Pee Wee Ellis 05:45 Ridin' Mighty High

3 I Sold My Heart to the Junkman The Blue-Belles 02:27 The Sweet Sound of Philadelphia Soul 1959-1964 CD2

4 Jimmy Mack Laura Nyro and LaBelle 02:57 Gonna Take A Miracle

5 Something In The Air/The Revolution Will Not Be Televised Labelle 05:59 Pressure Cookin'

6 Somebody Somewhere LaBelle 03:28 Nightbirds

7 Truth Will Set You Free LaBelle 04:59 Back to Now

8 Night People Etta James 04:46 Changes (T-Electric-MCA LP MCA-3244)

9 I'd Rather Be Your Used To Be Swamp Dogg 04:16 Sorry You Couldn't Make It

10 Control Southern Avenue 03:24 Be the Love You Want

11 Bless My Soul (featuring Bunny Wailer) Dub Syndicate 04:20 Hard Food

12 I Heard Through the Grapevine Pee Wee Ellis 06:43 Different Rooms

13 Deep Water Blues Adia Victoria 03:28 A Southern Gothic

14 New York Is Killing Me Gil Scott-Heron 04:30 I'm New Here

15 Bones Fat Freddy's Drop 07:32 Blackbird

16 Carnival Horns (feat. Julito Padron) Mista Savona 04:17 Havana Meets Kingston

17 Time : Archeology Anthony Joseph 04:30 Time

18 What Is Life? Ebo Taylor 04:38 Conflict-Nkru!

19 Is That A Riot Youngblood Brass Band 05:24 Is That A Riot

20 Say It Loud I'm Black and I'm Proud (Live from Augusta, GA., 1969 / 2019 Mix) James Brown 05:06 Live at Home with His Bad Self

21 The Message Average White Band 05:18 Benny And Us

22 black boy Dyke & The Blazers 02:20 We Got More Soul

23 family affair Eu 04:16 12"

24 Invisible (feat Laura Vane) Flevans 03:33

25 Hope Glen Anthony Henry 03:55 Stay On The Groove Vol 4

26 Over and Over Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra 04:24 Not in My Lifetime