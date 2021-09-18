Rhythm Room 09/17/21

1 sea cruise rico rodriguez 03:02 that man is forward (reissue 1998)

2 Make Your Own Good News Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra 04:28 Not in My Lifetime

3 Walkin' With the Dead Gospel Machine 04:23 Your Holy Ghost

4 Before The Next Teardop Falls Candi Staton 03:17 Music Speaks Louder Than Words

5 One Toke Over The Line Stranger Cole & Gladstone Anderson 03:19 70's Hits - Reggae Style (CD 2)

6 You Can't Miss What You Can't Measure Clarence Carter 02:20 Testifyin'

7 I Can't Do Without You Doris Duke 02:11 I'm A Loser

8 I Can't Stand It No More Albert Washington 03:28

9 My Train's Comin' In Bettye LaVette 02:21 Take Another Little Piece of My Heart

10 sorry isn't good enough Joy Oladokun 03:08 in defense of my own happiness

11 Mr. Pitiful New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble 02:56 Low Blow

12 The Love Cats Kinny 03:49 Can't Kill a Dame With Soul

13 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Bill Withers 03:25 +'Justments

14 Don't Steal My Love Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 05:27 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)

15 Ready PJ MORTON 02:41 PAUL

16 The Queen Of Starting Over Beverley Knight 03:48 Music City Soul

17 I Ain't Gonna Stand For It Stevie Wonder 04:40 At The Close Of A Century (disc 3)

18 Vuelve Quantic & Nidia Gongora 02:52 Almas Conectadas

19 18 For 20 Year Black Merda 05:11 Force Of Nature

20 Golden Brown Keziah Jones 03:24 Rugged Covers

21 Mr. Serious Lakuta 05:00 Brothers And Sisters

22 Slave Soothsayers 03:16 We Are Many

23 Kezi Anthony Joseph 05:30 Time

24 Nubes Grupo Fantasma 03:52 American Music Vol. VII

25 F-U-N-K-Y 'til The Day I Die Southern Energy Ensemble 04:38 Southern Energy

26 Funkin' Brian Culbertson 05:17 Bringing Back The Funk

27 Chuck Baby Chuck Brown 03:58 Wèr'e about the business

28 Riot Deep Street Soul 02:48 Deep Street Soul

29 Jupiter Earth, Wind & Fire 03:12 All 'N All

30 Move Feast Featuring Mystikal And Mannie Fresh Galactic 03:10 Carivale Electricos

31 01 Don't Give A Damn (feat John McCallum) Haggis Horns 03:45 Stand Up For Love

32 It Ain't Easy Syl Johnson 05:06 Royal Memphis Soul