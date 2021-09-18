Rhythm Room 09/17/21

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 18th, 2021
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 sea cruise rico rodriguez 03:02 that man is forward (reissue 1998)
2 Make Your Own Good News Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra 04:28 Not in My Lifetime
3 Walkin' With the Dead Gospel Machine 04:23 Your Holy Ghost
4 Before The Next Teardop Falls Candi Staton 03:17 Music Speaks Louder Than Words
5 One Toke Over The Line Stranger Cole & Gladstone Anderson 03:19 70's Hits - Reggae Style (CD 2)
6 You Can't Miss What You Can't Measure Clarence Carter 02:20 Testifyin'
7 I Can't Do Without You Doris Duke 02:11 I'm A Loser
8 I Can't Stand It No More Albert Washington 03:28 
9 My Train's Comin' In Bettye LaVette 02:21 Take Another Little Piece of My Heart
10 sorry isn't good enough Joy Oladokun 03:08 in defense of my own happiness
11 Mr. Pitiful New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble 02:56 Low Blow
12 The Love Cats Kinny 03:49 Can't Kill a Dame With Soul
13 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Bill Withers 03:25 +'Justments
14 Don't Steal My Love Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 05:27 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)
15 Ready PJ MORTON 02:41 PAUL
16 The Queen Of Starting Over Beverley Knight 03:48 Music City Soul
17 I Ain't Gonna Stand For It Stevie Wonder 04:40 At The Close Of A Century (disc 3)
18 Vuelve Quantic & Nidia Gongora 02:52 Almas Conectadas
19 18 For 20 Year Black Merda 05:11 Force Of Nature
20 Golden Brown Keziah Jones 03:24 Rugged Covers
21 Mr. Serious Lakuta 05:00 Brothers And Sisters
22 Slave Soothsayers 03:16 We Are Many
23 Kezi Anthony Joseph 05:30 Time
24 Nubes Grupo Fantasma 03:52 American Music Vol. VII
25 F-U-N-K-Y 'til The Day I Die Southern Energy Ensemble 04:38 Southern Energy
26 Funkin' Brian Culbertson 05:17 Bringing Back The Funk
27 Chuck Baby Chuck Brown 03:58 Wèr'e about the business
28 Riot Deep Street Soul 02:48 Deep Street Soul
29 Jupiter Earth, Wind & Fire 03:12 All 'N All
30 Move Feast Featuring Mystikal And Mannie Fresh Galactic 03:10 Carivale Electricos
31 01 Don't Give A Damn (feat John McCallum) Haggis Horns 03:45 Stand Up For Love
32 It Ain't Easy Syl Johnson 05:06 Royal Memphis Soul

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2021 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.