Rhythm Room 09/17/21

1 sea cruise rico rodriguez 03:02 that man is forward (reissue 1998)
2 Make Your Own Good News Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra 04:28 Not in My Lifetime
3 Walkin' With the Dead Gospel Machine 04:23 Your Holy Ghost
4 Before The Next Teardop Falls Candi Staton 03:17 Music Speaks Louder Than Words
5 One Toke Over The Line Stranger Cole & Gladstone Anderson 03:19 70's Hits - Reggae Style (CD 2)
6 You Can't Miss What You Can't Measure Clarence Carter 02:20 Testifyin'
7 I Can't Do Without You Doris Duke 02:11 I'm A Loser
8 I Can't Stand It No More Albert Washington 03:28
9 My Train's Comin' In Bettye LaVette 02:21 Take Another Little Piece of My Heart
10 sorry isn't good enough Joy Oladokun 03:08 in defense of my own happiness
11 Mr. Pitiful New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble 02:56 Low Blow
12 The Love Cats Kinny 03:49 Can't Kill a Dame With Soul
13 The Same Love That Made Me Laugh Bill Withers 03:25 +'Justments
14 Don't Steal My Love Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 05:27 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)
15 Ready PJ MORTON 02:41 PAUL
16 The Queen Of Starting Over Beverley Knight 03:48 Music City Soul
17 I Ain't Gonna Stand For It Stevie Wonder 04:40 At The Close Of A Century (disc 3)
18 Vuelve Quantic & Nidia Gongora 02:52 Almas Conectadas
19 18 For 20 Year Black Merda 05:11 Force Of Nature
20 Golden Brown Keziah Jones 03:24 Rugged Covers
21 Mr. Serious Lakuta 05:00 Brothers And Sisters
22 Slave Soothsayers 03:16 We Are Many
23 Kezi Anthony Joseph 05:30 Time
24 Nubes Grupo Fantasma 03:52 American Music Vol. VII
25 F-U-N-K-Y 'til The Day I Die Southern Energy Ensemble 04:38 Southern Energy
26 Funkin' Brian Culbertson 05:17 Bringing Back The Funk
27 Chuck Baby Chuck Brown 03:58 Wèr'e about the business
28 Riot Deep Street Soul 02:48 Deep Street Soul
29 Jupiter Earth, Wind & Fire 03:12 All 'N All
30 Move Feast Featuring Mystikal And Mannie Fresh Galactic 03:10 Carivale Electricos
31 01 Don't Give A Damn (feat John McCallum) Haggis Horns 03:45 Stand Up For Love
32 It Ain't Easy Syl Johnson 05:06 Royal Memphis Soul