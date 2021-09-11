Rhythm Room 09/10/21

Tribute to Lee "Scratch" Perry

1 tighten up the inspirations 02:37 the upsetter shop, volume 2; 1969 to 1973

2 Oh Carolina Junior Byles 03:17 Junior Byles & The Versatiles - Anthology

3 sick and tired neville grant 02:31 give me power

4 swing and dine the melodians 03:09 hold me tight anthology 65-73

5 give me power the stingers 03:07 give me power

6 high fashion i roy & the upsetters 02:14 the trojan albums collection (1971-1973)

7 rudies all around joe white 02:00 hold me tight anthology 65-73

8 Three Blind Mice Max Romeo And The Upsetters 02:56 Lee Scratch Perry And Friends Presents The Black Ark Years

9 Many Are Called (Few Are Chosen) The I Threes 03:55 Black Ark Music 1973 - 1980

10 Police and Theives Junior Murvin 04:07 The Black Ark Years disc 1

11 Hurt So Good & Loving Is Good Susan Cadogan & The Upsetters 05:52 Trojan 12" Box Set - Disc 1

12 lend a helping hand (feat. knowledge) brenda ray 03:49 walatta

13 Three Little Birds (12'' Single Mix) The Wailers 05:19 Singles & Rarities Collection 1972 - 1982 (The Island Years)

14 Spirits Speak Lee "Scratch" Perry 03:20 Black Ark Classic Songs

15 Cricket On the Moon Lee “Scratch” Perry 04:35 Rainford

16 Rastafari On Wall Street Lee Scratch Perry 04:08 Back On The Controls

17 S.D.I. Lee "Scratch" Perry & Dub Syndicate 06:29 Time Boom X De Devil Dead



18 Ruler of my Heart Lady Blackbird 03:43 Black Acid Soul

19 Ababawaa (feat. Eii Nation) Ghetto Vanessa 03:54 Ghetto Bird Saga 1

20 Celebrity Culture London Afrobeat Collective 03:51 Food Chain

Tribue to Bennie Pete (Hot 8 Brass Band)



21 Tombstone Intro Hot 8 03:36 Tombstone

22 Ghost Town Hot 8 Brass Band 04:14 Ghost Town / Let Me Do My Thing

23 Bingo Bango Hot 8 Brass Band 05:13 The Life And Times Of The Hot 8 Brass Band

24 steamin' blues hot 8 brass band 03:44 advance single



25 Unhooked Generation J-Funk Express 06:20 This Is Rare Groove

26 What the Hell Is This? Johnny "Guitar" Watson 06:13 What the hell is this

27 Nina's in jail liquid soul 05:43 liquid soul

28 E.U. - Go ju ju go E.U. - Go ju ju go 05:04 Washington go go sound attack Vol II

29 All Because Of A Woman Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 05:31 To Be True '75