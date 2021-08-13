French Quarter Fest cancels for October; to return April 21-24, 2022

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announces that plans to host the French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, scheduled for September 30 - October 2, will no longer be moving forward.

In a press release, the festival shared, "As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety and well-being of our entire family first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter. It is with great sadness that we must cancel French Quarter Festival 2021 but look forward to celebrating next spring as we return to the stage April 21-24, 2022."

"After careful consideration and with consultation from a host of experts including City and State officials, we concluded this was the best decision for the safety and security of our community," says Emily Madero, CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. "We share the heartbreak this announcement brings to our fans, musicians, food vendors, and our broader community and we look forward to returning stronger together April 21-24, 2022 for French Quarter Festival!"

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. states they are committed to bringing back the largest showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture next spring. This morning, the festival also announced that they will be providing critical relief payments for roughly 1500 musicians and gig workers who lost work due to the 2021 festival cancellation.

For the most up-to-date details, see frenchquarterfest.org.