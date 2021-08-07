Photos: Satchmo SummerFest 2021

Published on: August 7th, 2021

Satchmo SummerFest took place in and around the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1! WWOZ volunteer photographer Michele Goldfarb was on hand to capture some of the action. Check it out below and tune in to the Trad Jazz shows on WWOZ's archive through August 13 to hear what our show hosts shared for Satchmo Week on WWOZ. 

Topic tags: 
Photography, Live event
