Rhythm Room 08/06/21

1 e.t. special impact all stars 02:53 java java java java (instrumentals, dubwise & versions)

2 mighty die young Joy Oladokun 02:19 in defense of my own happiness

3 We Shall Not Be Moved Mavis Staples 04:34 We'll Never Turn Back

4 Miles & Miles From Nowhere Arthur Alexander 03:01 The Monument Years

5 Second that emotion Derrick Lara 03:23 Right on Time

6 When the Party's Over Allen Toussaint 02:46 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 6: Fox Hunting On A Weekend

7 04. Lay It On The Line Jimmy Hughes 02:35 Something Special

8 You're The Dog (I Do The Barking Myself) Irma Thomas 02:59 A Woman's Viewpoint

9 I Can't See You No More Joe Tex 02:49 Does Anybody Know I'm Here

10 That's My Man Marion James 02:24 Uptown, Down South:Excello

11 Make Your Own Good News Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra 04:28 Not in My Lifetime

12 10 Hourglass Hannah Williams & The Affirmations 05:05 50 Foot Woman

13 Mother's Son Curtis Mayfield 06:06 Got To Find A Way

14 bettah dennis bovell 03:10 brain damage

15 02_Heads_Held_High Izo Fitzroy 04:11 Skyline

16 Concrete Blues (Featuring Tre Williams) The Revelations 03:38 Concrete Blues (Featuring Tre Williams)

17 The World Is A Ghetto - Album Los Lobos 08:33 Native sons

18 Living In America Sault 03:22 7

19 Cosmic Slop Axiom Funk 05:17 Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]

20 Let Your Mind Be Free The Soul Rebels 06:35 Let Your Mind Be Free

21 When One Road Close (Another One Go Open) Tony Allen 06:49 N.E.P.A.

22 All We Want Is Go-Go AM-FM 06:21 Straight Outta Washington D.C. (The Go Go Party)

23 School boy crush average white band 04:59 Cut the cake

24 Pop That Thang Bernard Fowler 03:37 Friends With Privileges

25 Hit The Floor Breakestra 05:06 Hit The Floor

26 Miracle man Dorothy Black 02:18 Sister funk

27 so sharp Dyke & The Blazers 03:08 We Got More Soul

28 Cherry Red Esther Phillips 04:37 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977