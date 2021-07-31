Rhythm Room 07/30/21

1 Summertime Gatemouth Brown 02:32 (Cue 1050)
2 People Get Ready Pat Kelly 04:19 Sly And Robbie Present - The Best Of Lovers Rock Vol. 1
3 10 Ain't Nobody's Business Gospel Hummingbirds 02:54 Steppin' out
4 I Met Him On A Sunday Laura Nyro and LaBelle 01:50 Gonna Take A Miracle
5 Silhouettes (trojan) Dennis Brown 03:20 Super Reggae And Soul Hits
6 Do You Duty Bettye Lavette 02:44 Nearer To You 67-69 (Calla/Silver Fox)
7 Too Late Art Neville 02:45 Get Low Down: The Soul Of New Orleans '65-'67 [Disc 2]
8 take-your-love-and-go george-jackson 03:01 In Memphis
9 Congratulations Baby Doris Duke 02:07 I'm A Loser
10 Having My Glory (SSS International) Jo Jo Benson 02:11 45
11 Love Will Work It Out Durand Jones & The Indications 03:46 Private Space
12 Bigger Man Joy Oladokun 03:08 in defense of my own happiness
13 Don't You Fool With My Soul (Parts 1 & 2) Johnnie Taylor 05:44 Super Taylor
14 Guilty Lady Wray 03:35 Queen Alone
15 Glass House Peter Tosh 05:53 Mama Africa
16 Take It All In And Check It All Out BILL WITHERS 02:37 Still Bill
17 Cloud Nine The Temptations 03:33 Psychedelic Soul - Disc 1
18 Tears of a Crown Joel Culpepper 03:21 Sgt Culpepper
19 Mother Mother Fat Freddy's Drop 09:00 Blackbird
20 Together We Climb Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 04:34 My Name Is Nicole Willis
21 03. i no dey talk i do dey lie Gyedu-Blay Ambolley 06:47 11 Street, sekond
22 I Got 5 On It Young Fellaz Brass Band 05:33 Swagger
23 the one-eye two-step Donald Byrd - Feat. The Blackbyrds 03:19 Paint It Black
24 Hard Man To Please Baby Charles 03:58 Baby Charles
25 A Lil' Boukou In Your Cup Boukou Groove 03:42 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup
26 Back in Our Minds Funkadelic 02:43 Music for Your Mother Disc 1
27 Things Are Getting in the Way Corey Glover 04:41 Hymns
28 Bad High Louisiana Purchase 05:32 Funky Funky New Orleans Vol. 5
29 Don't Lose Your Cool L.T.D 02:45 Gittin' Down
30 Breaking Down Slow Candi Staton 04:17 Who's Hurting Now?