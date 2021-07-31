Rhythm Room 07/30/21

1 Summertime Gatemouth Brown 02:32 (Cue 1050)

2 People Get Ready Pat Kelly 04:19 Sly And Robbie Present - The Best Of Lovers Rock Vol. 1

3 10 Ain't Nobody's Business Gospel Hummingbirds 02:54 Steppin' out

4 I Met Him On A Sunday Laura Nyro and LaBelle 01:50 Gonna Take A Miracle

5 Silhouettes (trojan) Dennis Brown 03:20 Super Reggae And Soul Hits

6 Do You Duty Bettye Lavette 02:44 Nearer To You 67-69 (Calla/Silver Fox)

7 Too Late Art Neville 02:45 Get Low Down: The Soul Of New Orleans '65-'67 [Disc 2]

8 take-your-love-and-go george-jackson 03:01 In Memphis

9 Congratulations Baby Doris Duke 02:07 I'm A Loser

10 Having My Glory (SSS International) Jo Jo Benson 02:11 45

11 Love Will Work It Out Durand Jones & The Indications 03:46 Private Space

12 Bigger Man Joy Oladokun 03:08 in defense of my own happiness

13 Don't You Fool With My Soul (Parts 1 & 2) Johnnie Taylor 05:44 Super Taylor

14 Guilty Lady Wray 03:35 Queen Alone

15 Glass House Peter Tosh 05:53 Mama Africa

16 Take It All In And Check It All Out BILL WITHERS 02:37 Still Bill

17 Cloud Nine The Temptations 03:33 Psychedelic Soul - Disc 1

18 Tears of a Crown Joel Culpepper 03:21 Sgt Culpepper

19 Mother Mother Fat Freddy's Drop 09:00 Blackbird

20 Together We Climb Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 04:34 My Name Is Nicole Willis

21 03. i no dey talk i do dey lie Gyedu-Blay Ambolley 06:47 11 Street, sekond

22 I Got 5 On It Young Fellaz Brass Band 05:33 Swagger

23 the one-eye two-step Donald Byrd - Feat. The Blackbyrds 03:19 Paint It Black

24 Hard Man To Please Baby Charles 03:58 Baby Charles

25 A Lil' Boukou In Your Cup Boukou Groove 03:42 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup

26 Back in Our Minds Funkadelic 02:43 Music for Your Mother Disc 1

27 Things Are Getting in the Way Corey Glover 04:41 Hymns

28 Bad High Louisiana Purchase 05:32 Funky Funky New Orleans Vol. 5

29 Don't Lose Your Cool L.T.D 02:45 Gittin' Down

30 Breaking Down Slow Candi Staton 04:17 Who's Hurting Now?