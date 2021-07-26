Listen: Satchmo Week 2021

It's Satchmo Week on WWOZ and we're celebrating the life, music, and legacy of the great Louis Armstrong in the lead up to Satchmo SummerFest this Saturday and Sunday and Armstrong's birthday on August 4! Click here to hear listen to WWOZ.

Tune in to our Traditional Jazz shows from 9-11am CT each weekday, and 8-10am on Saturday, to hear our show hosts giving their unique takes on Satchmo, who might be the most famous New Orleanian ever. Hear stories and rare recordings, an interview with Armstrong expert Ricky Riccardi, and more. And you'll be hearing more Louis Armstrong on other shows here and there all through the week, so stay tuned.

On Tuesday, Leslie Cooper will showcase the classic recordings Armstrong made with the great Ella Fitzgerald, one of the crowning achievements of 20th century music. On Wednesday, Michael Longfield presents Armstrong recordings alongside the work of today's New Orleanian musicians. On Thursday, the Minister of Swing brings his focus to Armstrong's recordings from the 1920s and 1930s. And on Friday, Sally Young brings back what has become a tradition at WWOZ -- her annual interview with scholar Ricky Riccardi, Director of Research Collections for the Louis Armstrong House Museum in New York City. On Saturday, Big Pete kicks off the first festival morning. And on Monday, our longest-serving Traditional Jazz host Dan Meyer will share his deep knowledge of Armstrong.

Tune in at 90.7 FM or worldwide on our website player!