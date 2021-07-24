Rhythm Room 07/23/21

1 My Jamaican Dub Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band 02:41 Expansions
2 sunday Joy Oladokun 03:14 in defense of my own happiness
3 Time is winding up Dorothy Norwood 03:09 SuperFunk's Mission Impossible
4 Tears On My Pillow Rudy Mills 02:24 Doo Wop Jamaican Style
5 Precious Precious Jackie Moore 03:27 The Complete Atlantic Recordings
6 Work To Do The Isley Brothers 03:13 Brother, Brother, Brother
7 Mary Wanna The Lat-Teens 04:27 The Lat-teens
8 Chained Marvin Gaye 02:37 The Master 61-84 CD2
9 Watch Yo Step Jimmy Nelson 02:39 Soul Resurrection - The Playground Series Vol. 1
10 Lottery Ticket Kat Eaton 03:56
11 Draining Lee Dorsey 04:19 Night People
12 Cash In Your Face Stevie Wonder 04:00 Hotter Than July
13 Harlem Creative Source 04:53 Migration
14 Whispering Tree Brinsley Forde 03:43 Urban Jungle
15 Head Above The Water Tuomo 05:07 Reaches Out For You
16 (Whats so Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding Candi Staton 04:07 Unstoppable
17 Inner City Blues Gil Scott-Heron 05:47 Reflections
18 Safe From Harm Massive Attack 05:19 Blue Lines
19 I'm Alright Jack UB40 05:57 For the Many
20 Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor) Professor Wouassa 08:26 Dangerous Koko!
21 Boe Money Galactic Feat. Rebirth Brass Band 03:17 Ya-Ka-May
22 Off the Line Will Sessions 04:25 Deluxe
23 Block Party Chuck Brown & soul searchers 04:16 We're about the business
24 City Dump Dyke & The Blazers 03:05 Funky Broadway
25 C'Mon Children Earth, Wind & Fire 03:22 Earth, Wind & Fire
26 Hold On featuring Sarah Scott Flevans 04:16 TRUDD006
27 Funked Up Gary Bartz 06:15 Can't Hide Love
28 Take Time To Know Her Percy Sledge 03:02 The Ultimate Collection: When A Man Loves A Woman
29 You've Got My Mind Messed Up Quiet Elegance 02:53 Troubles, Heartaches & Sandness - Hi Records' Deep Soul Sisters (1966-1976)