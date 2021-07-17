Rhythm Room 07/16/21

1 Way Back Home Jr. Walker & The All Stars 03:45 Rainbow Funk

2 Far Celestial Shores Mavis Staples 02:56 One True Vine

3 Let It Be Bill Withers 02:36 Just As I Am

4 Piece of My Heart [1967] Franklin,Erma 02:43 Soul Sides Volume One

5 In the Dark Toots and the Maytals 02:49 Funky Kingston [1972] + In the Dark [1973]

6 (I Know) I'm Losing You Gladys Knight & The Pips 02:35 Nitty Gritty

7 Ooh Carla, Ooh Otis Otis Redding 02:35 King & Queen

8 Stuck On Her James Govan 03:07 Wanted: The Fame Recordings

9 One More Heartache Jim Gilstrap 02:56 Its the same old song

10 All-Right-Now Lea Roberts 03:13 45

11 Out on the Street Again Etta James 04:20 Come a Little Closer

12 Sunday Morning Coming Down (feat. Austin Grimm Smith) Brian Owens 04:54 Soul of Cash

13 Clean Slate Dan Penn 04:10 Living On Mercy

14 Brother Louie The Undisputed Truth 03:28 Down To Earth

15 Hold Me The Teskey Brothers 03:09 Run Home Slow

16 Save Some - Single Version D'Sound & Macy Gray 03:17

17 Inspiration Information SHARON JONES & THE DAP-KINGS 04:08 Soul Time!

18 Miracle Mama's Gun 04:16 Routes to riches

19 Bewildered BIM SHERMAN 04:30 Miracle

20 Is It Because I'm Black ? Tiken Jah Fakoly 03:35 Racines

21 Bitter Streets Sault 04:03 Nine

22 Everybody's Doing Alright Cymande 04:22 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith

23 Long List of Troubles Gregory Porter 04:15 All Rise (Deluxe)

24 No Passport The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra 09:16 Naming & Blaming

25 Don't Call Her No Tramp Betty Davis 04:04 This Is It!

26 100 Watts Of Funky Jesse Johnson 05:00 Verbal Penetration Volume I & II

27 Now Do U Wanta Dance Larry Graham & Graham Central Station 05:38 Raise Up

28 Can't Get Enough Of The Funk Black Merda 03:21 Force Of Nature

29 Take It! Bobby Sparks II / Roy Hargrove / Rev. H.L. Stegar 06:54 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project

30 Misty Blue Dorothy Moore 03:36 Misty Blue and Other Stories

31 Waiting In Vain Annie Lennox 05:41 Medusa

32 He's Gone Doris Duke 04:38 Dave Godin's Deep Soul Treasures Vol. 3

33 HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY Brother Tyrone 04:14 Unreleased