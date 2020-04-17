Rhythm Room 04/17/20

Published on: April 17th, 2020
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Chicken Gumbo Preston Love 02:09 Preston Love's Omaha Bar-B-Q
2 Spirit In The Sky Dorothy Morrison 03:37 Brand New Day (Buddah LP)
3 Try to Love Somebody (Happy Tiger LP HT-1015) Paul Kelly 03:01 Cryin' For My Baby (Singles & Stuff 1963-78)
4 Nobody But Me Ella Washington 03:10 Unissued Sound Stage 7
5 Come Back Baby (Checker LPS 3000) Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces 02:31 GGG Presents Deep Dish Delicacies Vol. 33
6 Mark My Word Marcia Griffiths 02:55 Dreamland
7 The Feeling Is Right Clarence Carter 02:56 Snatching It Back
8 Please Don't Send Him Back To Me Sandra Phillips 02:10 Too Many People In One Bed
9 Losin' Boy Eddie Giles 03:20 Shreveport Southern Soul - The Murco Story
10 Don'T Hang Yourself (Talk Too Much) Fay Cooper 02:09 Kris Records-LA Showcase Of Soul
11 The Truth (Is What I Wanna Know) New Soul Finders! feat Marilyn Barbarin & Marc Stone 03:55 single
12 Run For Your Life Monophonics 04:24 It's Only Us
13 bettah dennis bovell 03:10 brain damage
14 Good, Better, Best Swamp Dogg 02:51 Sorry You Couldn't Make It
15 You'll Want Me Back Robert Cray 03:59 That's What I Heard
16 A Little Spark Martha High & The Italian Royal Family 03:29 Nothing's Going Wrong
17 Train In Vain Annie Lennox 04:45 Medusa
18 Aba Ariginals - Everything Is Everything Daba Makourejah, Saah Karim, Aba Ariginal 04:23
19 War, What For? Asha Puthli 05:10
20  ring de bell (part 1) brother resistance 06:46
21 Dos Lucecitas Ondatrópica 03:31
22 Slippery People Chicago Afrobeat Project 04:37
23 Fancy The Most Wanted Brass Band 03:41
24 School boy crush average white band 04:59 Cut the cake
25 Stool Pigeon Kid Creole 05:04 12"
26  A Lil' Boukou In Your Cup Boukou Groove 03:42 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup
27  Funkin' Brian Culbertson 05:17 Bringing Back The Funk
28  Something Going on Dojo Cuts 04:57 Dojo Cuts Featuring Roxie Ray
29 Get Your Hands Dirty Candi Staton 03:53 Who's Hurting Now?

 

