Ellis Marsalis Quartet at CAC 1981: Monday 4pm

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: April 6th, 2020

On Monday's Jazz From the French Market, WWOZ continues its tribute to the great musician and educator Ellis Marsalis with a special re-broadcast of a concert first aired live on WWOZ in 1981: the Ellis Marsalis Quartet at the Contemporary Arts Center featuring Ellis Marsalis on piano, Chris Severin on Contrabass, Earl Turbinton on alto sax, and Julian Garcia on drums.

There's also a special appearance by Terence Blanchard on trumpet.

Jazz from the French Market begins at 4 pm CT, on WWOZ. Listen at 90.7 FM or https://www.wwoz.org/listen/player/. It will be available after-the-fact on our 2-week archive: https://www.wwoz.org/listen/archive/.

Special thanks to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Archive.

Topic tags: 
Special Show
Related program(s): 
Jazz from the French Market with Maryse Dejean
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2020 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.