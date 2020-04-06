Ellis Marsalis Quartet at CAC 1981: Monday 4pm

On Monday's Jazz From the French Market, WWOZ continues its tribute to the great musician and educator Ellis Marsalis with a special re-broadcast of a concert first aired live on WWOZ in 1981: the Ellis Marsalis Quartet at the Contemporary Arts Center featuring Ellis Marsalis on piano, Chris Severin on Contrabass, Earl Turbinton on alto sax, and Julian Garcia on drums.

There's also a special appearance by Terence Blanchard on trumpet.

Jazz from the French Market begins at 4 pm CT, on WWOZ. Listen at 90.7 FM or https://www.wwoz.org/listen/player/. It will be available after-the-fact on our 2-week archive: https://www.wwoz.org/listen/archive/.

Special thanks to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Archive.