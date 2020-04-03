Rhythm Room 04/03/20

1 Papa's got a brand new bag Sugar Loaf 02:17 Soul Strutting
2 Strange Man Dorothy Love Coates 04:07 The Essential Gospel Sampler
3 Building Up Al Green 03:11 Going Away
4 Walking On Eggs Arthur Conley 02:46 I'm Living Good 1964 - 1974
5 Honey Love Burt Walters 02:19 She-Boom She-Boom
6 When the Party's Over Allen Toussaint 02:46 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 6: Fox Hunting On A Weekend
7 i'm gonna start a war Barbara & The Browns 02:15 Southern Soul Stock 2 (Chess Soul)
8 Treat Her Right Otis Redding 02:12 The Soul Album (Volt LP 413)
9 A6 Hooked, hogtied & collared Paul Kelly 02:40 Hooked, Hogtied & Collared (1974)
10 Shake The Ovations 03:43 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
11 Stay Broke Boukou Groove 04:32 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup
12 Disposable Society Esther Phillips 05:22 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977
13 Hi-Life (feat. King Sunny Ade) Manu Dibango 05:45 Wakafrika
14 Lady Day and John Coltrane Gil Scott-Heron 03:38 Pieces of a Man
15 No Man's Land Beverley Knight 03:30 Music City Soul
16 This Man Robert Cray 05:07 That's What I Heard
17 Grim Reaper Orion Sun 02:37 Hold Space for Me
18 lend a helping hand (feat. knowledge) brenda ray 03:49 walatta
19 Last One Standing Monophonics 07:17 It's Only Us
20 Amenawon Antibalas 08:18 Fu Chronicles
21 Ahmed Ben Ali - Dameek Majeb Ahmed Ben Ali 04:17 Habibi Funk 012: Subhana
22 Alturas Chico Trujillo 02:09 La Reina De Todas Las Fiestas
23 Bump'n From The Middle Act.1 03:33 Act 1
24 What Goes Around Comes Around (Part 1) Arthur Monday 02:53 California Funk
25 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Baby Charles 04:29 Baby Charles
26 We're Just the Band Bernard Wright 03:04 'Nard
27 Stono River Bobby Sparks II / Lucky Peterson / Mark Simmons 05:02 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project
28 Boomerang (feat. Justin Johnson) Bootsy Collins 03:05 World Wide Funk
29 Losin' Streak (feat. Daniel Merriweather) Cookin' on 3 Burners 03:47 Blind Bet
30 Never Say You Can't Survive Curtis Mayfield 03:23 Never Say You Can't Survive (Curtom LP CU 5013)