Rhythm Room 04/03/20

1 Papa's got a brand new bag Sugar Loaf 02:17 Soul Strutting

2 Strange Man Dorothy Love Coates 04:07 The Essential Gospel Sampler

3 Building Up Al Green 03:11 Going Away

4 Walking On Eggs Arthur Conley 02:46 I'm Living Good 1964 - 1974

5 Honey Love Burt Walters 02:19 She-Boom She-Boom

6 When the Party's Over Allen Toussaint 02:46 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 6: Fox Hunting On A Weekend

7 i'm gonna start a war Barbara & The Browns 02:15 Southern Soul Stock 2 (Chess Soul)

8 Treat Her Right Otis Redding 02:12 The Soul Album (Volt LP 413)

9 A6 Hooked, hogtied & collared Paul Kelly 02:40 Hooked, Hogtied & Collared (1974)

10 Shake The Ovations 03:43 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978

11 Stay Broke Boukou Groove 04:32 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup

12 Disposable Society Esther Phillips 05:22 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977

13 Hi-Life (feat. King Sunny Ade) Manu Dibango 05:45 Wakafrika

14 Lady Day and John Coltrane Gil Scott-Heron 03:38 Pieces of a Man

15 No Man's Land Beverley Knight 03:30 Music City Soul

16 This Man Robert Cray 05:07 That's What I Heard

17 Grim Reaper Orion Sun 02:37 Hold Space for Me

18 lend a helping hand (feat. knowledge) brenda ray 03:49 walatta

19 Last One Standing Monophonics 07:17 It's Only Us

20 Amenawon Antibalas 08:18 Fu Chronicles

21 Ahmed Ben Ali - Dameek Majeb Ahmed Ben Ali 04:17 Habibi Funk 012: Subhana

22 Alturas Chico Trujillo 02:09 La Reina De Todas Las Fiestas

23 Bump'n From The Middle Act.1 03:33 Act 1

24 What Goes Around Comes Around (Part 1) Arthur Monday 02:53 California Funk

25 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Baby Charles 04:29 Baby Charles

26 We're Just the Band Bernard Wright 03:04 'Nard

27 Stono River Bobby Sparks II / Lucky Peterson / Mark Simmons 05:02 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project

28 Boomerang (feat. Justin Johnson) Bootsy Collins 03:05 World Wide Funk

29 Losin' Streak (feat. Daniel Merriweather) Cookin' on 3 Burners 03:47 Blind Bet

30 Never Say You Can't Survive Curtis Mayfield 03:23 Never Say You Can't Survive (Curtom LP CU 5013)