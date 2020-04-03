Rhythm Room 04/03/20

Published on: April 3rd, 2020
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Papa's got a brand new bag Sugar Loaf 02:17 Soul Strutting
2 Strange Man Dorothy Love Coates 04:07 The Essential Gospel Sampler
3 Building Up Al Green 03:11 Going Away
4 Walking On Eggs Arthur Conley 02:46 I'm Living Good 1964 - 1974
5 Honey Love Burt Walters 02:19 She-Boom She-Boom
6 When the Party's Over Allen Toussaint 02:46 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 6: Fox Hunting On A Weekend
7 i'm gonna start a war Barbara & The Browns 02:15 Southern Soul Stock 2 (Chess Soul)
8 Treat Her Right Otis Redding 02:12 The Soul Album (Volt LP 413)
9 A6 Hooked, hogtied & collared Paul Kelly 02:40 Hooked, Hogtied & Collared (1974)
10 Shake The Ovations 03:43 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
11 Stay Broke Boukou Groove 04:32 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup
12 Disposable Society Esther Phillips 05:22 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977
13 Hi-Life (feat. King Sunny Ade) Manu Dibango 05:45 Wakafrika
14 Lady Day and John Coltrane Gil Scott-Heron 03:38 Pieces of a Man
15 No Man's Land Beverley Knight 03:30 Music City Soul
16 This Man Robert Cray 05:07 That's What I Heard
17 Grim Reaper Orion Sun 02:37 Hold Space for Me
18 lend a helping hand (feat. knowledge) brenda ray 03:49 walatta
19 Last One Standing Monophonics 07:17 It's Only Us
20 Amenawon Antibalas 08:18 Fu Chronicles
21 Ahmed Ben Ali - Dameek Majeb Ahmed Ben Ali 04:17 Habibi Funk 012: Subhana
22 Alturas Chico Trujillo 02:09 La Reina De Todas Las Fiestas
23 Bump'n From The Middle Act.1 03:33 Act 1
24 What Goes Around Comes Around (Part 1) Arthur Monday 02:53 California Funk
25 I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Baby Charles 04:29 Baby Charles
26 We're Just the Band Bernard Wright 03:04 'Nard
27 Stono River Bobby Sparks II / Lucky Peterson / Mark Simmons 05:02 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project
28 Boomerang (feat. Justin Johnson) Bootsy Collins 03:05 World Wide Funk
29 Losin' Streak (feat. Daniel Merriweather) Cookin' on 3 Burners 03:47 Blind Bet
30 Never Say You Can't Survive Curtis Mayfield 03:23 Never Say You Can't Survive (Curtom LP CU 5013)

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2020 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.