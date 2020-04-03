Last week on Acoustic Blues

Carrie Booher
Published on: April 3rd, 2020

906 Esther Rose at WWOZ on October 22, 2017

Listen back on our 2-week archive as Your Cousin Dimitri put together a special quarantine show on Acoustic Blues, Sunday 2-4pm. Since we aren't having guests in the studio during the pandemic, Dimitri put out a request for musicians to submit songs from their homes to be played on the show. Luke Allen of Happy Talk Band, David Shaw of The Revivalists, Andrew Duhon, Gill Landry (formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show), Sam Doores, Esther Rose, Clint Maedgen of Preservation Hall, Spider Stacy of The Pogues, Douglas Smith of Big Little Lies, and Jonny Campos of Lost Bayou Ramblers are among those who responded. Hear their submissions, and much more, on this special Acoustic Blues show. 

Listen now through Sunday April 12, at this link.

Special Show
Your Cousin Dimitri
Acoustic Blues with Your Cousin Dimitri
WWOZ
