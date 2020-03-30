Big Mama Rankin, Monday 9-11am

Tune in on our Monday morning trad jazz show, 9-11am, to hear a classic Big Mama Rankin show! Regular Monday morning host Dan Meyer selected this show to air; Betty Rankin was his mentor at WWOZ in the early 1980s.

Big Mama Rankin has been called “one of the best show hosts WWOZ ever had, if not THE very best.”

This show is from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Archive. John Rankin, Betty’s son, recently brought a large number of Big Mama shows to the archive. Listen live at https://www.wwoz.org/listen/player/ or after-the-fact on our 2-week archive wwoz.org/listen/archive/.