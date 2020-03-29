Video: Roland Guerin at WWOZ

Published on: April 3rd, 2020

Roland Guerin joined us for a live performance in the studio on March 12! Check out his performance below. If you appreciate the station that brings you more live music than any other, be a part of our number and become a member today!

DETROIT BROOKS - GUITAR

LEROY JONES - TRUMPET

MITCHELL PLAYER - CLARINET

JASON STEWART - BASS

MARI WATANABE - PIANO

GERALD FRENCH - DRUMS

Michael Dominici
New Orleans Music Show with Michael Dominici
