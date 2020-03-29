Video: New Orleans All-Stars at WWOZ

DETROIT BROOKS - GUITAR
LEROY JONES - TRUMPET
MITCHELL PLAYER - CLARINET
JASON STEWART - BASS
MARI WATANABE - PIANO
GERALD FRENCH - DRUMS
The New Orleans All-Stars joined us for a live performance in the studio on March 10! Check out their performance below. If you appreciate the station that brings you more live music than any other, be a part of our number and become a member today!
