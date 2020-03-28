Rhythm Room 03/27/20 + The Midnight Cap

1 breezing carl harvey 03:22 ecstasy of mankind
2 Hard Times Bill Frisell 03:57 Harmony
3 New World Order Curtis Mayfield 05:38 New World Order
4 Open Your Heart to the World Stone Foundation 04:05 Street Rituals
5 Vampire Peter Tosh 03:33 No Nuclear War
6 the world keeps fallin' Cunnie Williams 06:05 comin'from the heart of the getto
7 Money I$ King Lee Fields & The Expressions 03:19 My World
8 Safe From Harm Massive Attack 05:19 Blue Lines
9 Ulterior Motives (feat. Brinsley Forde, Bongo Herman & Don Camel) Roots Radics & Sly & Robbie 03:51 The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics
10 O O H Child Nina Simone 03:19 To Love Somebody and Here Comes The sun
11 Light Years Ahead Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 04:28 Tortured Soul
12 State Of The World Osaka Monaurail 05:20 State Of The World
13 That's How It Was Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 04:15 I'm Thankful
14 Everybody Wants to Rule the World Lettuce 04:52 Elevate
15 I'm Alright Jack UB40 05:57 For the Many
16 Hard Times (feat. Black Thought) John Legend & The Roots 05:17 Wake Up! (Deluxe Version)
17 Overcome Soothsayers 03:51 Tradition
18 Slippin' Into Darkness War 07:00 All Day Music
19 Live In The Light Fertile Ground 05:58 Black Is...
20 People Have the Power Candi Staton 03:58 Unstoppable
21 Better Days The Black Seeds 05:01 Fabric
22 07_Things Got to Get Better (Get Together) Martha High 03:35 Tribute To My Soul Sisters
23 Ghost Town Hot 8 Brass Band 04:14 Ghost Town / Let Me Do My Thing
24 Hope Glen Anthony Henry 03:55 Stay On The Groove Vol 4
25 For The Love Of Money The O'Jays 07:19 Philly Sound 2: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & The Story Of Brotherly Love (1966-1976)
26 They Crowned an Idiot King Swamp Dogg 03:56 Resurrection
The Midnight Cap
27 That Did It Bobby "Blue" Bland 03:31 Down And Out - The Sad Soul Of The Black South
28 Games Ann Peebles 03:02 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 2
29 Peace And Love Culture 04:14 Reggae Time
30 Evidence George Jackson 02:46 Don't Count Me Out: The Fame Recordings Volume 1
31 Angel of Mercy Albert King 05:53 Wattstax - The Living Word
32 Diamonds Y'Akoto 03:33 BabyBlues
33 Facing Death Afrikän Protoköl 06:22 Beyond the Grid
34 General Strike The Souljazz Orchestra 04:26 Chaos Theories
35 Dombolo (feat. Angélique Kidjo) Les Amazones d'Afrique 05:11 République Amazone
36 Fever Dreams Mia Borders 04:57 Fever Dreams
37 La Policia (feat. Elastic Bond & Rocky Dawuni) Locos Por Juana 05:06 Caribe
38 Buna Be Chow (feat. Jimetta Rose) Dexter Story 03:41 Bahir
39 Billy Jack Philip Bailey 06:57 Love Will Find a Way