Rhythm Room 03/27/20 + The Midnight Cap

1 breezing carl harvey 03:22 ecstasy of mankind

2 Hard Times Bill Frisell 03:57 Harmony

3 New World Order Curtis Mayfield 05:38 New World Order

4 Open Your Heart to the World Stone Foundation 04:05 Street Rituals

5 Vampire Peter Tosh 03:33 No Nuclear War

6 the world keeps fallin' Cunnie Williams 06:05 comin'from the heart of the getto

7 Money I$ King Lee Fields & The Expressions 03:19 My World

8 Safe From Harm Massive Attack 05:19 Blue Lines

9 Ulterior Motives (feat. Brinsley Forde, Bongo Herman & Don Camel) Roots Radics & Sly & Robbie 03:51 The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics

10 O O H Child Nina Simone 03:19 To Love Somebody and Here Comes The sun

11 Light Years Ahead Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 04:28 Tortured Soul

12 State Of The World Osaka Monaurail 05:20 State Of The World

13 That's How It Was Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 04:15 I'm Thankful

14 Everybody Wants to Rule the World Lettuce 04:52 Elevate

15 I'm Alright Jack UB40 05:57 For the Many

16 Hard Times (feat. Black Thought) John Legend & The Roots 05:17 Wake Up! (Deluxe Version)

17 Overcome Soothsayers 03:51 Tradition

18 Slippin' Into Darkness War 07:00 All Day Music

19 Live In The Light Fertile Ground 05:58 Black Is...

20 People Have the Power Candi Staton 03:58 Unstoppable

21 Better Days The Black Seeds 05:01 Fabric

22 07_Things Got to Get Better (Get Together) Martha High 03:35 Tribute To My Soul Sisters

23 Ghost Town Hot 8 Brass Band 04:14 Ghost Town / Let Me Do My Thing

24 Hope Glen Anthony Henry 03:55 Stay On The Groove Vol 4

25 For The Love Of Money The O'Jays 07:19 Philly Sound 2: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & The Story Of Brotherly Love (1966-1976)

26 They Crowned an Idiot King Swamp Dogg 03:56 Resurrection

The Midnight Cap

27 That Did It Bobby "Blue" Bland 03:31 Down And Out - The Sad Soul Of The Black South

28 Games Ann Peebles 03:02 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 2

29 Peace And Love Culture 04:14 Reggae Time

30 Evidence George Jackson 02:46 Don't Count Me Out: The Fame Recordings Volume 1

31 Angel of Mercy Albert King 05:53 Wattstax - The Living Word

32 Diamonds Y'Akoto 03:33 BabyBlues

33 Facing Death Afrikän Protoköl 06:22 Beyond the Grid

34 General Strike The Souljazz Orchestra 04:26 Chaos Theories

35 Dombolo (feat. Angélique Kidjo) Les Amazones d'Afrique 05:11 République Amazone

36 Fever Dreams Mia Borders 04:57 Fever Dreams

37 La Policia (feat. Elastic Bond & Rocky Dawuni) Locos Por Juana 05:06 Caribe

38 Buna Be Chow (feat. Jimetta Rose) Dexter Story 03:41 Bahir

39 Billy Jack Philip Bailey 06:57 Love Will Find a Way